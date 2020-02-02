Mild Sunday - Brighter Skies At Times This Week

Looking Back At January

With 15 cloudy days in January in the Twin Cities, it shouldn't be a surprise that we ended the month with an above-average average temperature. This was the 24th warmest January on record in the Twin Cities. We also ended the month slightly above average in the liquid precipitation department but saw below-average snowfall.

Looking at snowfall across the state, only the Twin Cities and Duluth saw below average snowfall. Areas like St. Cloud, Brainerd, and International Falls ended the month 4-5" above average.

Snow Season Update

Looking at the snow season, we are slightly above average in the Twin Cities with 35.4" of snow through Friday - the 29th snowiest start to the season on record. Duluth is still almost 21" above average with 74" of snow so far. No climate station across the state is running below average.



Graphic: Minnesota DNR

Snow depth was sitting at 7" in the Twin Cities as of Saturday morning. The latest update from the Minnesota DNR showed that many areas of northern Minnesota have at least 18" of snow on the ground. Some areas along the North Shore have at least 40" of snow on the ground, including at some of the state parks:

Anniversary Of Coldest Low In Minnesota History

Back on February 2, 1996, Minnesota recorded its coldest low on record when the temperature dropped to -60F at Tower. The Minnesota State Climatology Department has more on why it occurred at Tower : "Aside from the deeply cold air mass that had overspread the region, two factors likely contributed to the record-low temperature. First, Tower had 44 inches of snow on the ground. The height of the thermometer is normally about 5 feet above the ground, but with the deep snow, the "ground" was much closer to the thermometer. The coldest air tends to sink to the lowest possible level, which on this morning placed it very close to the thermometer. Additionally, the Tower site is situated in a slight topographic bowl, which allows cold air to drain in from nearby areas."

Mild Sunday - Brighter Skies At Times This Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

We picked up 0.6" of snow at MSP Friday to end January, keeping our snow depth in at 7" in the Twin Cities Saturday morning. While that's certainly enough to have a snowball fight with, you only need to head to northern Minnesota to find much more snow on the ground. According to the Minnesota DNR, most areas from Little Falls northward have at least 18" of snow depth. The highest totals are in the Arrowhead, where 40"+ is on the ground in some spots!

For those that need a dose of Mother Nature's Vitamin D - the sun - it'll make some appearances as we go through the first full week of February. We'll have more one mild day today with highs climbing in the 40s before they dive back into the low 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. No big snowstorms are in sight with only a few light snow chances by the middle and end of the work week.

It could always be worse. Back on this day back in 1996, the low reached -60F in Tower - the coldest recorded low in Minnesota history. That day in the Twin Cities? We saw a low of -32F, with a balmy high of -17F.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Breezy. Mix of sun/clouds. Wake up 34. High 43. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler. Wake up 24. High 30. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gray skies. Highs below average. Wake up 13. High 20. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few flurries. More clouds than sun. Wake up 6. High 21. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of sun and clouds. Wake up 11. High 26. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing snowflakes. Cloudy. Wake up 16. High 28. Chance of precipitation 30. Wind W 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Another mainly cloudy day. Wake up 14. High 23. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

February 2nd

1996: The all-time state record low temperature is set in Minnesota. With numerous media folk present, the low dips to -60 three miles south of Tower. Governor Arne Carlson cancelled school statewide due to the cold.

1988: The temperature bottoms out at -43 at Embarrass.

1927: Spring-like temperatures are felt on Groundhog Day. Tracy is 57 and Fairmont reaches 56.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 2nd

Average High: 25F (Record: 48F set in 1991)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -32F set in 1996)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.80" set in 1983)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 8.8" set in 2016)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1969

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 2nd

Sunrise: 7:32 AM

Sunset: 5:21 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 49 minutes and 49 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 35 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 10 Hours Of Daylight? February 6th (10 hours, 0 minutes, and 30 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: February 8th (5:30 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Sunday will be a warm day across the state, with highs climbing into the mid/upper 30s in the northern half of the state, and into the 40s in southern Minnesota. Cloudier skies are expected across portions of northern Minnesota with a few rain/snow showers, but across southern and western Minnesota we should see a bit more sunshine.

Highs across the state on Sunday will be 15-20 degrees above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for February 2nd is 25F.

Strong winds are expected across the state Sunday, with wind gusts to around 25 mph possible in the Twin Cities. The strongest winds will be across central and northern Minnesota, with gusts of 40+ mph possible in the Arrowhead.

In the Twin Cities, temperatures will begin the morning in the upper 30s after climbing through the overnight hours. Temperatures will top off in the midday and early afternoon hours in the low to mid-40s. Winds will be strong through the day, out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

After Sunday's high in the 40s, we'll cool back off as we head into the work week. Highs will be around 30F on Monday, then cool below average into the low 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, some rain and snow will be possible across portions of the Northeast. A system moving through the western United States will bring rain and snow chances from Montana to California. More rain and snow will be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

Through Monday, some of the heaviest rain will fall in southern Florida as well as along the Pacific Northwest coast, where rainfall totals over 1" are possible. Meanwhile, out west, snowfall tallies over two feet are possible in higher elevations.

Meanwhile, Quillayute, WA, picked up 4.01" of rain on Friday. That made their January precipitation total a whopping 30.78" - the wettest January on record (the previous being 24.02" in 2006) as well as the wettest month ever (previous: 29.14" in November 1983).

New emails show how President Trump roiled NOAA during Hurricane Dorian

More from the Capital Weather Gang : "A trove of documents released on Friday evening provide the clearest glimpse yet into how President Trump’s inaccurate statements, altered forecast map and tweets regarding Hurricane Dorian’s forecast path rattled top officials along with rank and file scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in September. The documents, released in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from The Washington Post and other media outlets, show that the No. 2 official at the agency, Ret. Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, claims that neither he nor acting administrator Neil Jacobs approved a controversial unsigned statement that a NOAA spokesperson issued on Sept. 6. That statement criticized the National Weather Service forecast office in Birmingham for a tweet that contradicted Trump’s inaccurate assertion from Sept. 1, in which the president claimed that Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated” from the Category 5 storm."

Terrified about global warming? Finally, here’s some good news

More from Marketwatch : "Scientists are scrambling to find ways to slow — let alone reverse — the damage caused by human pollution and fossil-fuel emissions. So here’s some moderately good news in the era of climate change. Wind, solar and other “clean” energy sources are now as cheap or cheaper than dirty fossil fuels at the industrial level, even without taxpayer assistance. And the gap is getting wider. Costs of cadmium telluride, a key component in solar paneling, could plunge, thanks to a new breakthrough just unveiled at Washington State University’s Center for Materials Research."

As our planet gets greener, plants are slowing global warming

More from Phys.org : "In a new study, published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, the researchers report that climate-altering carbon emissions and intensive land use have inadvertently greened half of the Earth's vegetated lands. And while that sounds like it may be a good thing, this phenomenal rate of greening, together with global warming, sea-level rise, and sea-ice decline, represents highly credible evidence that human industry and activity is dramatically impacting the Earth's climate, say the study's first authors, Shilong Piao and Xuhui Wang of Peking University."

- D.J. Kayser