Mild Sun Returns Today. Cooler Bias Mid June

It was a stormy Tuesday afternoon and evening across the region with reports damaging winds and large hail.  
 

Storm Reports Tuesday
 
There were a lot of storm reports south of the metro on Tuesday. In fact, there were some near 80mph wind gusts reported as the line of storms roared southeast. 
 

 
 
Wednesday Weather Outlook
 
After a very active late Tuesday afternoon and evening across the regoin, Wednesday is going to be a much quieter day! Temps and humidity values will be lower and the sun will be shining, so it should be a fairly decent day! Readings will also still be a little above average with many locations warming into the lower 80s. 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through mid June shows fairly warm temps for much of the week, but after a weekend rain and thunderstorm chance, temps look to take a bit of a tumble next week. In fact, the extended temperature outlook from NOAA's CPC, suggests a cooler than average temperature outlook mid month. 
 
Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from June 11th - 17th shows cooler than average temperature moving into the Central US by mid month. However, folks in Alaska and the West Coast will still be dealing with warmer than average temps. 
 

Tropical Activity?
 
If you can believe it, NOAA's National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche, which as of Monday has a Medium Chance of development over the next 5 days. 
 
More Heavy Rain in the Central and Southern US
 
This particular tropical wave is expected to lift north into the Lower 48 later this week and could potentially bring another round of very heavy rainfall, which could lead to additional flooding. At this point, as much as 2" to 5"+ of rain could fall in area that are already dealing with Major Flooding. 
 

Smoky Haze Continues
 
Wildfires burning across northern Alberta Canada are spewing thick smoke plumes across Central Canada right and and thanks to a prevailing northwesterly wind, that smoke is meandering through the Upper Midwest. At times, it has been very thick creating an orage glow to sunrises and sunsets near you. 
 
Smoky Haze Above Minnesota
 
This was the satellite from early Monday morning, which showed a mixture of clouds and smoke across the Upper Midwest. 
 
Wildfires in Canada
 
Take a look at the satellite image below and note the red outlined areas in the northern part of Alberta Canada. These are wildfires currently buring there, some of which have been very intense. Thanks to the prevailing northern wind, this wildfire smoke is making its way into the Lower 48, at times even across Minnesota and Wisconsin. 
 
"Canadian Wildfires Are Already Turning Sunsets Red in the US"

"The calendar hasn’t turned to summer yet, but skies in Canada and across the U.S. already look like August. Smoke from massive Canadian wildfires has made the sun disappear in Edmonton and turned Friday’s sunrise blood red as far east as Vermont. More than 900,000 acres of Alberta has gone up in flames, the latest symptom of our overheating planet. Wildfire risk continues to be high in the province as well as neighboring British Columbia where a heat wave has temperatures climbing into the 90s for parts of the province through the weekend. There are currently 10 fires in Alberta raging out of control according to the province’s fire agency. The largest of which is the Chuckegg Creek Fire burning in the northwest part of the province. The blaze, combined with others in the High Level fire district, has consumed more than 610,000 acres as of Thursday according to the agency, and along with the other wildfires in the province, forced 10,000 to flee from their homes. The province remains on a Level 5 alert, the highest alert level the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) issues, due to a combination of factors including dangerous weather, high fuel loads, and inadequate resources to respond to any new fires. The country as a whole remains on a Level 3 alert, and with a hot, dry weekend ahead for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of the Yukon Territory, the threat of more conflagrations remains acute."

See more from Earther HERE:

Mild Sun Returns Today. Cooler Bias Mid June
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Well, how'd you fair through yesterday's summery blip? I don't know about you, but after dealing with the 8th wettest and 45th coolest spring on record at the MSP Airport, I've been ready for a little sweaty summer-like weather. Unfortunately, parts of the state had to deal with strong to severe storms. In fact, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for much of the state, which included the Twin Cities and was the first one for MSP since last year!

The good news is that we will be post-front today, so weather conditions will be much quieter now through the end of the week. Temps flirting with 80 degrees and lower humidity will make for a pretty spectacular second half of the week. Enjoy!

Our next best chance of showers and storms arrives late Saturday into Sunday. I think we'll still salvage a decent Saturday, but Sunday could be cool and wet again. According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center there is another cooler than average temperature bias into mid June. On a positive note, at least A/C bills will remain low, right?
Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sun returns. Not as sticky. Winds: N 5-10. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly and quiet. Winds: N 5. Low: 61.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant day. Winds: S 5. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Blue sky. Breezy PM winds. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Dry start. Breezy. Storms overnight. Winds: SSE 15-25. Wake-up: 62. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Lingering t-showers. Cooler PM wind. Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 76.

MONDAY: Not as warm. Isolated afternoon shower? Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Cool breeze. Passing PM shower. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 71.
This Day in Weather History
June 5th

1930: Heavy rain falls at Waseca. 4.3 inches of rain would fall over 24 hours.

1915: This date marks the first of a long stretch of days of measurable rain at Winton near Ely. Measurable rain would fall on each day until 19th. The total amount of rain for the fifteen days was over six inches.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 5th

Average High: 76F (Record: 92F set in 1925)
Average Low: 55F (Record: 40F set in 2000)

Record Rainfall: 2.53" set in 1980
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 5th

Sunrise: 5:28am
Sunset: 8:55pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 28 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 10 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 43 minutes
Moon Phase for June 5th at Midnight
2.9 Days Since New Moon

See more from Space HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"Start looking for the young moon in the evening sky around June 4, 2019. Will anyone see it on June 3? Possibly, but by June 4 we should all be able to see it, near the sunset point, shortly after sunset. Elusive Mercury, innermost planet in our solar system, is also in that part of the sky. Red Mars – now rather faint – shines above Mercury. Mercury can be found near the moon on June 4; then on June 5 and 6, the moon’s lighted face points to Mars. Just note that Mars is far behind Earth now in the race of the planets around the sun. Earth will soon “turn the corner” ahead of Mars in orbit, sending the planet into the sunset glare. Mars is so faint now that it might not be visible until nightfall, after the moon and Mercury have already set. In other words, have your binoculars handy. Mercury, on the other hand, is brighter than Mars now, although it might not look brighter to you this week because it’s still near the sunset. In both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, June 2019 presents a fine apparition of Mercury in the evening sky. On these early June evenings, Mercury is some 5 times brighter than a 1st-magnitude star and 10 times brighter than Mars. Even though this planet has to contend the afterglow of sunset, you might be able to see Mercury with the eye alone an hour or so after sunset. If not … yep, you guessed it. Try your binoculars."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 

 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 3rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,059,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 800. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,432 tornadoes were reported.
 
Wednesday Weather Outlook
 
High temps across the nation on Wednesday will be fairly mild across the Upper Midwest and the Eastern US with temps running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Meanwhile, Phoenix, AZ will warm to a balmy 101F, which is perfectly average for early June... Uffda!
 
 

National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the first half of the week and notice that weather conditions in the Central US still look to be fairly unsettled. Areas of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will lead to more heavy rainfall and flooding. Meanwhile, the Western US should stay mostly dry. 
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows another blob of heavy precipitation across the Central US once again. This will likely lead to more flooding in areas that are already dealing with it and could potentially lead to more flooding for areas that are on the verge. 
 
Major Flooding From Heavy May Rains
 
The image below shows all of the current river observations that are near or above flood stage across the nation. Note that several rivers in the Central US are dealing with Major Flooding (purple coloring) thanks to all of the heavy rain as of late. Interestingly, some locations are dealing with record crests, which could potentially linger through the early part of June.
 
"Words Matter When Warning About Dangerous Weather"
 
"Most of my Forbes essays are meant to be informative pieces on weather, climate, and related sciences. However, there are moments when I use them for editorial commentary. This happens to be one of those moments. While browsing social media this morning, I was reminded of that meteorologists and weather enthusiasts have a habit of referring to aspects of hazardous weather as "impressive" or "nice." I am writing this from a light-hearted perspective so there is no need for a self-protective reflex. In fact, there is a 100% chance (pun intended) that I am guilty of this too. How many times you have seen statements like: There is a pretty impressive hook echo on the radar. Really nice rotation signature indicated just south of _____. Such an awesome display of lightning over the golf tournament right now. I have been obsessed with weather since 6th grade and am in complete awe of it at all times. I am not alone in my utter fascination with weather. To many of us, a hook echo or Doppler-indicated rotation couplet evokes words of awe, wonder and inspiration. However, a rural town or major city in the pathway of a storm may have a completely different interpretation of the scenario. Words matters when conveying weather threats to the public."

See more from Forbes HERE:

"Companies See Climate Change Hitting Their Bottom Lines in the Next 5 Years"

"Many of the world’s biggest companies, from Silicon Valley tech firms to large European banks, are bracing for the prospect that climate change could substantially affect their bottom lines within the next five years, according to a new analysis of corporate disclosures. Under pressure from shareholders and regulators, companies are increasingly disclosing the specific financial impacts they could face as the planet warms, such as extreme weather that could disrupt their supply chains or stricter climate regulations that could hurt the value of coal, oil and gas investments. Early estimates suggest that trillions of dollars may ultimately be at stake. Even so, analysts warn that many companies are still lagging in accounting for all of the plausible financial risks from global warming. “The numbers that we’re seeing are already huge, but it’s clear that this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Bruno Sarda, the North America president for CDP, an international nonprofit that wrote the new report and works with companies around the world to publicly disclose the risks and opportunities that climate change could create for their businesses."

See more from NY Times HERE:

"Joe Biden Unveils Sweeping Climate Plan Targeting Net Zero Emissions By 2050"

"Joe Biden promised to reverse the Trump administration’s deregulatory effort and set the United States on course to hit net-zero emissions by 2050 under a plan the former vice president put forward Tuesday as a version of the Green New Deal initiative animating many of his 2020 rivals’ campaigns. In a 10,400-word campaign policy proposal, the presumptive front-runner for the next Democratic presidential nomination laid out plans to ramp up renewable energy and electric car investments, spurring 10 million jobs over a decade, and ending fossil fuel subsidies. “As president, I will lead America, and the world, not only to confront the crisis in front of us but to seize the opportunity it presents,” Biden said in a campaign video. “I’ll use every authority available to me to drive progress. And I will not accept half measures.” But the plan, teased ahead of its release as what Reuters called a “middle ground” between big business and the Green New Deal movement, offers scant details and potentially leaves room for fossil fuels. And it operates on a timeline some advocates are likely to reject as too slow to avert catastrophic warming. The Biden plan revives the Obama-era blend of regulation and multilateral agreements, taking an all-of-the-above approach that opens the door to nuclear power and advocating wide-scale deployment of carbon-capture technology. But it goes much further with the kind of spending rarely attempted in the deficit-obsessed eight years Biden served as vice president. The plan calls for spending $1.7 trillion over a decade, meant to spur a total of $5 trillion of investment. It includes $400 billion on increased clean energy research and the construction of 500,000 new electric car charging stations by 2030. The proposal requires new buildings to slash emissions 50% by 2035. It flexes considerable foreign policy muscle, highlighting levers that a Biden administration could pull at trade and international agencies to pressure other countries to cut emissions."

See more from Huffington Post HERE:

"What We Know (And Don’t) About Tornadoes And Climate Change"

"As the seemingly endless barrage of violent tornadoes continued to pummel a large swath of the United States this week, lawmakers and concerned citizens declared on social media that the storms offered a front row seat to the unfolding climate crisis. During a presidential campaign stop in disaster-stricken Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted a video in which she says planetary warming is helping drive severe weather events, including tornadoes, and blasts those who deny the reality of climate change for “putting us all at risk.” In a post to Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), another 2020 contender, slammed the Trump administration for working to undermine climate science as sections of the central United States reel from tornadoes and catastrophic flooding. And when Washington, D.C., was put under a tornado warning May 23, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) posted to Instagram: “The climate crisis is real, y’all.”

See more from Huffington Post HERE:

"What is the hurricane ‘cone of uncertainty’? Here’s what the forecast means for you"

"The cone of uncertainty, the cone of concern, the cone of death. The hurricane forecast cone becomes a familiar sight for many people as the Atlantic hurricane season heats up during the summer and fall each year. But not everybody knows what it really means. National Hurricane Center specialists John Cangialosi and Robbie Berg say the graphic cone forecasts, released regularly whenever there’s a hurricane out there, can be misunderstood or “used in ways it was never meant for.” “What’s the first picture your TV meteorologist might put on the screen? It’s probably a hurricane cone, showing where the storm may go,” Cangialosi said in a new video explaining how to use the forecast. “The cone represents the probable track of just the center of the storm,” Berg said in the video. “The most important point is that a hurricane is not a point,” Berg said. “Impacts of the storm often occur well outside of the cone.”

See more from The State HERE:

"How getting more daylight can improve your mental and physical health"

"Spending less time outside and more time in dim artificial light is disrupting our body clocks and undermining our health. The good news? A little daylight goes a long way. MORTEN HALMØ PETERSEN used to live in a windowless basement flat in Copenhagen. If he didn’t get out in the daytime, he would lose track of time and start becoming irritated and depressed. “When you are living in a basement with only artificial light, it becomes very clear that something is lacking,” he says. “It’s an emotional, physical and mental thing all combined.” You can say that again. Our lifestyles have rapidly changed our relationship with light. Prior to the invention of gas lighting at the turn of the 19th century, the only artificial light we could rely on was from flickering firelight, candles or whale-oil lamps. People also spent many more of their waking hours outside."

See more from New Scientist HERE:

"Why tornadoes can erupt from supercell thunderstorms"

"The northern hemisphere springtime marks the pinnacle of severe weather in the US as violent thunderstorms develop over the midwest and Great Plains. Most of this severe weather is spawned from a specific type of thunderstorm: the supercell. One of the first studies on supercells was conducted by the British meteorology professor Keith Browning in 1962, which described in detail a violent thunderstorm that struck Wokingham, England, in 1959. Unlike most kinds of thunderstorms, a supercell is required to have a mesocyclone at its heart. A mesocyclone is a deep, persistently rotating updraft that, in essence, suggests the rising motion within a thunderstorm is spiralling its way upwards into the atmosphere. These rotating updrafts allow supercell thunderstorms to hold their structure for long periods, generating copious amounts of lightning, large hailstones and violent downpours of rain. The spinning motion of the storm can, in some circumstances, become focused to ground-level with the formation of tornadoes."

See more from The Guardian HERE:

"Do skyscrapers really make cities tornado-proof? Or does it just come down to luck?"

"Tornadoes have long been the subject of old wives’ tales. Many of these myths have been debunked over the years — it turns out you don’t have to open your windows so your home won’t explode — but with tornadoes barely skirting both Kansas City and New York City this week, many are asking why tornadoes seem to avoid urban centers. Some say skyscrapers are the main deterrent that keep tornadoes at bay, but experts say this, too, is a tall tale. Instead, it’s all just a matter of luck and the relatively small size of cities when compared to expansive rural areas, according to the Storm Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

See more from Kentucky.com HERE:

