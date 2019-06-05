Mild Sun Returns Today. Cooler Bias Mid June

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sun returns. Not as sticky. Winds: N 5-10. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly and quiet. Winds: N 5. Low: 61.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant day. Winds: S 5. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Blue sky. Breezy PM winds. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Dry start. Breezy. Storms overnight. Winds: SSE 15-25. Wake-up: 62. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Lingering t-showers. Cooler PM wind. Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 76.

MONDAY: Not as warm. Isolated afternoon shower? Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Cool breeze. Passing PM shower. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 71.

This Day in Weather History

June 5th

1930: Heavy rain falls at Waseca. 4.3 inches of rain would fall over 24 hours.

1915: This date marks the first of a long stretch of days of measurable rain at Winton near Ely. Measurable rain would fall on each day until 19th. The total amount of rain for the fifteen days was over six inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 5th

Average High: 76F (Record: 92F set in 1925)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 40F set in 2000)

Record Rainfall: 2.53" set in 1980

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 5th

Sunrise: 5:28am

Sunset: 8:55pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 28 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 10 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 43 minutes

Moon Phase for June 5th at Midnight

2.9 Days Since New Moon

See more from Space

What's in the Night Sky?

"Start looking for the young moon in the evening sky around June 4, 2019. Will anyone see it on June 3? Possibly, but by June 4 we should all be able to see it, near the sunset point, shortly after sunset. Elusive Mercury, innermost planet in our solar system, is also in that part of the sky. Red Mars – now rather faint – shines above Mercury. Mercury can be found near the moon on June 4; then on June 5 and 6, the moon’s lighted face points to Mars. Just note that Mars is far behind Earth now in the race of the planets around the sun. Earth will soon “turn the corner” ahead of Mars in orbit, sending the planet into the sunset glare. Mars is so faint now that it might not be visible until nightfall, after the moon and Mercury have already set. In other words, have your binoculars handy. Mercury, on the other hand, is brighter than Mars now, although it might not look brighter to you this week because it’s still near the sunset. In both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, June 2019 presents a fine apparition of Mercury in the evening sky. On these early June evenings, Mercury is some 5 times brighter than a 1st-magnitude star and 10 times brighter than Mars. Even though this planet has to contend the afterglow of sunset, you might be able to see Mercury with the eye alone an hour or so after sunset. If not … yep, you guessed it. Try your binoculars."

See more from Earth Sky

Average Tornadoes By State in June

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.



Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 3rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,059, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 800. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,432 tornadoes were reported.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

High temps across the nation on Wednesday will be fairly mild across the Upper Midwest and the Eastern US with temps running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Meanwhile, Phoenix, AZ will warm to a balmy 101F, which is perfectly average for early June... Uffda!



National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the first half of the week and notice that weather conditions in the Central US still look to be fairly unsettled. Areas of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will lead to more heavy rainfall and flooding. Meanwhile, the Western US should stay mostly dry.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows another blob of heavy precipitation across the Central US once again. This will likely lead to more flooding in areas that are already dealing with it and could potentially lead to more flooding for areas that are on the verge.

Major Flooding From Heavy May Rains

The image below shows all of the current river observations that are near or above flood stage across the nation. Note that several rivers in the Central US are dealing with Major Flooding (purple coloring) thanks to all of the heavy rain as of late. Interestingly, some locations are dealing with record crests, which could potentially linger through the early part of June.

____________________________________________________________________________ "Words Matter When Warning About Dangerous Weather" "Most of my Forbes essays are meant to be informative pieces on weather, climate, and related sciences. However, there are moments when I use them for editorial commentary. This happens to be one of those moments. While browsing social media this morning, I was reminded of that meteorologists and weather enthusiasts have a habit of referring to aspects of hazardous weather as "impressive" or "nice." I am writing this from a light-hearted perspective so there is no need for a self-protective reflex. In fact, there is a 100% chance (pun intended) that I am guilty of this too. How many times you have seen statements like: There is a pretty impressive hook echo on the radar. Really nice rotation signature indicated just south of _____. Such an awesome display of lightning over the golf tournament right now. I have been obsessed with weather since 6th grade and am in complete awe of it at all times. I am not alone in my utter fascination with weather. To many of us, a hook echo or Doppler-indicated rotation couplet evokes words of awe, wonder and inspiration. However, a rural town or major city in the pathway of a storm may have a completely different interpretation of the scenario. Words matters when conveying weather threats to the public." See more from Forbes HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Companies See Climate Change Hitting Their Bottom Lines in the Next 5 Years" "Many of the world’s biggest companies, from Silicon Valley tech firms to large European banks, are bracing for the prospect that climate change could substantially affect their bottom lines within the next five years, according to a new analysis of corporate disclosures. Under pressure from shareholders and regulators, companies are increasingly disclosing the specific financial impacts they could face as the planet warms, such as extreme weather that could disrupt their supply chains or stricter climate regulations that could hurt the value of coal, oil and gas investments. Early estimates suggest that trillions of dollars may ultimately be at stake. Even so, analysts warn that many companies are still lagging in accounting for all of the plausible financial risks from global warming. “The numbers that we’re seeing are already huge, but it’s clear that this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Bruno Sarda, the North America president for CDP, an international nonprofit that wrote the new report and works with companies around the world to publicly disclose the risks and opportunities that climate change could create for their businesses." See more from NY Times HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________ "Joe Biden Unveils Sweeping Climate Plan Targeting Net Zero Emissions By 2050" "Joe Biden promised to reverse the Trump administration’s deregulatory effort and set the United States on course to hit net-zero emissions by 2050 under a plan the former vice president put forward Tuesday as a version of the Green New Deal initiative animating many of his 2020 rivals’ campaigns. In a 10,400-word campaign policy proposal, the presumptive front-runner for the next Democratic presidential nomination laid out plans to ramp up renewable energy and electric car investments, spurring 10 million jobs over a decade, and ending fossil fuel subsidies. “As president, I will lead America, and the world, not only to confront the crisis in front of us but to seize the opportunity it presents,” Biden said in a campaign video. “I’ll use every authority available to me to drive progress. And I will not accept half measures.” But the plan, teased ahead of its release as what Reuters called a “middle ground” between big business and the Green New Deal movement, offers scant details and potentially leaves room for fossil fuels. And it operates on a timeline some advocates are likely to reject as too slow to avert catastrophic warming. The Biden plan revives the Obama-era blend of regulation and multilateral agreements, taking an all-of-the-above approach that opens the door to nuclear power and advocating wide-scale deployment of carbon-capture technology. But it goes much further with the kind of spending rarely attempted in the deficit-obsessed eight years Biden served as vice president. The plan calls for spending $1.7 trillion over a decade, meant to spur a total of $5 trillion of investment. It includes $400 billion on increased clean energy research and the construction of 500,000 new electric car charging stations by 2030. The proposal requires new buildings to slash emissions 50% by 2035. It flexes considerable foreign policy muscle, highlighting levers that a Biden administration could pull at trade and international agencies to pressure other countries to cut emissions." See more from Huffington Post HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ "What We Know (And Don’t) About Tornadoes And Climate Change"

"As the seemingly endless barrage of violent tornadoes continued to pummel a large swath of the United States this week, lawmakers and concerned citizens declared on social media that the storms offered a front row seat to the unfolding climate crisis. During a presidential campaign stop in disaster-stricken Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted a video in which she says planetary warming is helping drive severe weather events, including tornadoes, and blasts those who deny the reality of climate change for “putting us all at risk.” In a post to Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), another 2020 contender, slammed the Trump administration for working to undermine climate science as sections of the central United States reel from tornadoes and catastrophic flooding. And when Washington, D.C., was put under a tornado warning May 23, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) posted to Instagram: “The climate crisis is real, y’all.”