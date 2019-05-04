Northern Lights Seen from the U.P. of Michigan WOW - Take a look at this stunning view of the Northern Lights from Thursday night over Lake Superior! This picture was share via the @UWCIMSS Twitter page. According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the northern lights forecast was at "Active" status earlier this week. The aurora forecast has dropped to "Low" status this weekend.

__________________________________________________________________________ Northern Lights From Space The picture below was also shared via the @UWCIMSS Twitter page and it shows the Northern Lights over the Northern Hemisphere from Thursday night. This was captured by was captured by a VIIRS satellite. _____________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Cyclone Fani "7 killed as Tropical Cyclone Fani hits India - The strongest tropical cyclone to hit India in 20 years made landfall Friday, killing seven people and lashing the country's east coast with ferocious winds and torrential downpours. Tropical Cyclone Fani struck near the city of Puri, in Odisha state, as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane -- packing sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour). The storm is expected to weaken as it moves toward Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities, and Bangladesh. The seven people who died in Odisha were killed by falling trees and collapsed walls, police spokesman Sanjeev Panda said. Fani made landfall as the strongest cyclone to hit the region since a 1999 storm killed at least 10,000 people. That incident prompted India to reassess its disaster management planning.More than 1 million people were evacuated ahead of Fani, Odisha's chief minister said in a tweet. About 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts in the state were in the storm's path, forecasters said. Eleven districts along the Odisha coast were placed on red alert, and some 900 cyclone shelters were set up to house evacuees." See more from CNN HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "Mapping America’s wicked weather and deadly disasters" "The fear of losing everything in a natural disaster sits in the back of our minds no matter where we live. The same diverse physical geography that gives us sunny beaches and crisp mountain air also generates devastating storms and wildfires. Climate change is only making things worse. Data collection for these events has never been more consistent. Mapping the trends in recent years gives us an idea of where disasters have the tendency to strike. In 2018, it is estimated that natural disasters cost the nation almost $100 billion and took nearly 250 lives. It turns out there is nowhere in the United States that is particularly insulated from everything." See more from Washington Post HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook For Saturday

High temps on Saturday will be fairly mild across southern half of the state with readings warming into the lower 70s. With that said, temperatures will actually be a little bit above average for a change. However, folks in the Northwestern part of the state will be stuck in the 50s, which will be a little below average for early May.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook AM Saturday to AM Monday Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a few showers possibly drifting through the region late weekend. At this point, we're not expecting much rain, but it could be a little soggy. __________________________________________________________________________ Warmer Saturday, Then Another Cool Stretch

Here's the weather outlook through the middle part of May, which suggests fairly cool temperatures for this time of the year. Other than a brief warm blip on Saturday and perhaps during the middle part of next week, temps look to be a bit cooler than average, especially in the European (ECMWF) model.

Below Average Temps Continue

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows another stretch of cooler than average temps moving in across the Upper Midwest as we head into the 2nd half of next week. In fact, it appears that temps could be quite a bit below average for the early/middle part of May.

Signs of Spring!!

Here's a neat map from Journey North, which shows the migration of one of our most beloved summer feathered friends, the hummingbird! It's amazing to think that they migrate across the Gulf of Mexico to make it all the way home. According to the map below, there have already been a few reports of hummingbirds across the southern part of the state. It's about time to get those feeders out!

See more from Journey North HERE:

More Signs of Spring from the MNDNR

This time of the year can be a little dank and dreary at times, but we're not too far away from several signs of life returning to a backyard near you! There's a phenology reporting locating in Maplewood, just north of St. Paul and they record things like the first red-winged blackbird to the first dandelion and even when the lilacs bloom. This phenology location recorded the first "conk-la-ree" from a red-winged blackbird on March 20th this year, which was a few days later than average. By the way, the average bloom date of lilacs in the Twin Cities is typically around May 10th. Last year, lilacs didn't bloom until mid May.

"The songs of the first red-winged blackbirds of the season were heard in north Maplewood on Wednesday, March 20, six days later than the median date of March 14, and on the first day of Spring! Phenology which is derived from the Greek word phaino meaning to show or appear, is the study of periodic plant and animal life cycle events that are influenced by environmental changes, especially seasonal variations in temperature and precipitation driven by weather and climate. The USA National Phenology Network (USA-NPN) collects phenological data from across the United States. Also track the progress of The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds as they migrate north. Here is some recent spring phenology for a site in Maplewood just north of St. Paul."



"Phenology Report: April 30, 2019"

Here's the latest Phenology from John Latimer who hails out of Grand Rapids, MN. He shares his latest findings on what is springing up across parts of central/northern MN.

"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, John reflects on the 47 nature notes he jotted down this week and makes predictions about what we will see between now and this coming Tuesday! John created a sweet worksheet you can download and use to collect your own phoenological data. Wood frogs, spring peepers, roughed grouse drumming, eastern phoebes, ice out dates, and common loons are just a very small sampling of the kinds of data you can keep track of with his handy handout." Listen to the full report from KAXE HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities

Have you been sneezing a little more than usual? It could be because pollen levels have been running fairly high. High to Medium-High pollen level look to return as we head into the end of the week and weekend ahead.

____________________________________________________________________________ Ice Out Dates

Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out.

Average Ice Out Dates

Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!



Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from May 11th - 17th still looks to be running below average across much of the Central US. The only locations that will be above average look to be across the Southeastern part of the nation, the West Coast and into Alaska. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots. "April 22, 2019 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring leaf out is four days late in Missoula, MT and Minneapolis, MN. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is on time in Philadelphia, PA, and Cincinnati, OH." _______________________________________________________________________ Mommy, How Did Beehive Hairdos Get Started?

By Paul Douglas Every now and then you see something that makes you question reality. On Tuesday, a National Weather Service storm report from Tempe, Arizona read: "strong gust of wind blew a bee hive off a tree and onto a woman's head, resulting in numerous stings." My first thought: is this how beehive hair styles originated? The atmosphere in spring is ripe for severe storm outbreaks. A high sun angle is heating the ground and air above the ground, while the upper atmosphere is still chilly, suffering from a wintry hangover. The result of severe instability can be violent updrafts. If a thunderstorm is spinning, with wind shear aloft, this updraft can be "protected" for over an hour, creating large hail and even tornadoes. Although we're stuck in a cool, wet pattern into next week, the sky overhead should be too cool and stable for any violent T-storms anytime soon. Today looks like the best day to loiter outside, with a shot at 70F. Showers return Sunday - more rain by midweek. Think of all that cold cash you're saving on air conditioning!

