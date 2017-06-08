– The Twins were one out away from a victory on Wednesday. One out too many.

Mike Zunino crushed a 2-1 sinker from Brandon Kintzler deep into the center field seats, a two-run walk-off winner for the Mariners, 6-5 over the stunned Twins.

After its bullpen was ripped for seven runs a night earlier, Minnesota appeared headed to a bullpen-settling victory, thanks to Miguel Sano’s three-run homer. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers protected the Twins’ lead into the ninth, and Kintzler easily retired the first two hitters on ground balls.

But Ben Gamel sliced a two-out single to center field to extend the game, and Zunino, who smashed a home run off Twins starter Adalberto Mejia in the third inning, got another chance.

He didn’t miss. Kintzler missed with a pair of sinkers to fall behind 2-0, but another one caught the plate. He tried the same pitch again, a 94-mph one, and Zunino was on it. Kintzler, who has blown three save opportunities this year, didn’t even turn to look until the ball was descending into a pack of delirious fans in the center field seats.

The walk-off loss, the first allowed by the Twins this season, was a stunner for a team that had won 12 of its past 15 road games. It also spoiled a great night for Sano, whose three-run blast brought his RBI total to 46 on the season, tying him with Mariners outfielder Nelson Cruz, who was not in Seattle’s lineup on Wednesday, for the American League lead.

Nobody has been hotter than the Mariners, who now have won nine of their past 10 games, and it was up to Adalberto Mejia to try to slow down that momentum. He succeeded, sort of, despite not looking particularly sharp. The rookie lefthander allowed only two hits over five innings, but both were solo home runs, the second time this season (and fifth for the Twins) that batters have cracked back-to-back homers. Zunino led off the third inning with a long first-pitch blast to left field, his third of the season, and 38-year-old Carlos Ruiz, who had not homered since April 2016, followed with a shot in the same general direction.

Mejia also walked three batters, and hit Ruiz with a pitch, providing a hitless, one-run rally for the Mariners in the fifth. Zunino, who moved up on the hit batter and Guillermo Heredia’s deep fly out, scored on a Tyler Smith sacrifice fly.

Tyler Duffey relieved in the sixth inning and promptly surrendered Kyle Seager’s seventh home run of the season, and second in two days against the Twins.

That might have been enough to beat the Twins, but for Sano’s powerful presence. After putting on another show of batting practice power before the game — his amazing display earned applause from the early arriving fans a day earlier — Sano capped the Twins’ four-run fifth-inning rally, their biggest outburst since last Friday. And it all came with two outs.

Ehire Adrianza doubled to deep left-center off Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo after Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario were retired, and Brian Dozier extended the rally with a walk. Joe Mauer followed with a line single to center, and Adrianza scored to tie the score 2-2. Then Sano waited on a 1-1 curveball and unloaded, sending it soaring high above the hand-operated scoreboard in left field.

The Twins’ first run of the game was driven in by Dozier, on a single to left just out of shortstop Smith’s reach, but third base coach Gene Glynn was partly responsible, too. As Eddie Rosario approached third base, Seattle left fielder Taylor Motter picked up the hit, and spun around to nonchalantly toss it back to Smith. Seeing Motter spin and ignoring Rosario, Glynn alertly waved the runner home, and Smith’s relay had no chance of catching him.