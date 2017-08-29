Coach Mike Zimmer still isn’t happy about the first half of that 49ers game. And it might result in more preseason playing time for his front-line players.

The Vikings just wrapped up their first and only practice between Sunday night’s 32-31 win over San Francisco and Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Afterward, Zimmer was asked if his starters will play Thursday night.

Zimmer typically has sat almost all of his starters in the final preseason game. He said he has decided what he wants to do. He didn’t share that with the media, but hinted that he might break from the norm after watching how his starters looked while getting outscored 14-0 in the first half on Sunday.

“I’ve made up my mind, but I haven’t told the team or anything like that,” Zimmer said. “I haven’t told the coaches either. After the other night, I feel like they should play. So we’ll see.”

Sunday night, the first-team offense extended its streak of not reaching the end zone to a third preseason game. Meanwhile, the defense allowed 31-year-old journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer to complete his first nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in two possessions.

So, yeah, the Vikings won the game. But the boss isn’t happy.