This has been a challenging year for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, and this has been one of the most challenging weeks of that challenging year.

On Monday, the Vikings were almost shut out by Seattle. On Tuesday, John DeFilippo was fired as offensive coordinator, with Zimmer hoping to salvage what is left of the season as his team sits at 6-6-1 but still in decent shape to make the playoffs.

With those struggles, the Vikings fan base has become increasingly critical of Zimmer. And on Tuesday, the frustration with fans’ frustration seemingly boiled over for Zimmer’s daughter, Corri Zimmer White.

In a post on Instagram, she said Zimmer has “lost 16 pounds this season because of stress” and routinely works ultra-long days but that “so called ‘fans’ … tear him apart.”

She continued in her post: “I’ve seen it all today to making fun of his appearance to judging every move he makes and it makes me sick to my stomach. If you don’t appreciate and can’t recognize everything he’s done for this team then you are no fan. These people get behind their keyboards and write heartless comments and i know for a fact that they have never worked as hard as he has ONE day in their life. This man is one of the greatest COACHES, FATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND, and PERSON in the world. He is the right leader for this team and he will get it turned around.”

I’m with her — up to a point.

Here’s a guide when thinking about criticizing a high-profile public sports figure like Zimmer: 1) Critiques about performance, decisions and strategy are fair game. Fans might not have the slightest clue in some cases, but Monday morning quarterbacking comes with the territory and unfortunately intensifies when things aren’t going great. 2) Getting personal is never a wise or classy move.