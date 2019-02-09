Mike Zimmer's coaching staff
George Edwards, defensive coordinator
Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator
Marwan Maalouf, special teams coordinator
Gary Kubiak, assistant head coach
Klint Kubiak, quarterbacks
Rick Dennison, offensive line
Andrew Janocko, assistant offensive line
Ryan Ficken, assistant special teams
Jerry Gray, defensive backs
Jeff Howard, assistant defensive backs
Brian Pariani, tight ends
Andre Patterson, defensive line
Drew Petzing, wide receivers
Kennedy Polamalu, running backs
Nick Rallis, defensive quality control
Robert Rodriguez, assistant defensive line
Mark Uyeyama, strength and conditioning
Adam Zimmer, linebackers
