Mike Zimmer's coaching staff

George Edwards, defensive coordinator

Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator

Marwan Maalouf, special teams coordinator

Gary Kubiak, assistant head coach

Klint Kubiak, quarterbacks

Rick Dennison, offensive line

Andrew Janocko, assistant offensive line

Ryan Ficken, assistant special teams

Jerry Gray, defensive backs

Jeff Howard, assistant defensive backs

Brian Pariani, tight ends

Andre Patterson, defensive line

Drew Petzing, wide receivers

Kennedy Polamalu, running backs

Nick Rallis, defensive quality control

Robert Rodriguez, assistant defensive line

Mark Uyeyama, strength and conditioning

Adam Zimmer, linebackers