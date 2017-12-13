As the Vikings prepare to return home after a three-game road trip on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer sounded optimistic about having most of his offensive line healthy against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zimmer said Wednesday he feels “pretty good” about the health of the line, adding, “I think we’ll get a lot of them back. I think we should get [Pat] Elflein back this week. I think we should get [Mike] Remmers back. There’s a good chance — a possibility of getting [Riley] Reiff back.”

Both Elflein and Remmers were participating during the Vikings’ first practice of the week.

Reiff, who injured his left ankle on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, was not practicing on Wednesday, but didn’t have a walking boot and seemed to be moving without a noticeable limp during a brief appearance in the locker room while media was present. Elflein, who was inactive because of a shoulder injury on Sunday, said on KFAN on Tuesday he is optimistic about playing against the Bengals.

Remmers has missed the Vikings’ last four games — three with a concussion, and one because of a low back injury he sustained in practice on Nov. 29. His return would give the Vikings at least one of their starting tackles on Sunday, even if Reiff is unable to play Sunday.

Rashod Hill, who has started the Vikings’ past four games at right tackle, shifted to the left side when Reiff was injured in the third quarter on Sunday. Hill said in the locker room on Wednesday the team is preparing him to play left tackle on Sunday.