Gallery: Colton Parayko (55) and Nino Niederreiter (22) fought for the puck in the first period.

Gallery: Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) peeked past Charlie Coyle (3) and Colton Parayko (55) as they fought for position by the goal in the second period.

Gallery: Mikael Granlund (64) was called for a penalty on Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the second period.

Gallery: Mikko Koivu (9) was congratulated by Jason Pominville (29) after scoring a goal late in the third period.

Gallery: Vladimir Tarasenko (91) prepared to shoot the puck past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) for a goal in the third period.

Gallery: The puck got past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) for what was initially ruled a goal. A high stick was called after a replay negating the goal in the second period.

Gallery: David Perron (57) and Martin Hanzal (19) fought for the puck in the second period.

Despite the Blues’ recent record, Wild coach Bruce Boudreau knew exactly what his team was going to see Tuesday. St. Louis, which broke a five-game losing streak Sunday, was winding up a road trip at Xcel Energy Center with a chance to expand a tenuous hold on a playoff spot.

“They’re going to be a difficult team,” Boudreau said. “Any time you face those teams that are in their sense of urgency right now and coming off a win, they’ll be playing at their best. And we know that when they’re at their best, they’re a really hard team to beat.”

The Blues proved him right with a 2-1 victory at Xcel Energy Center. Though the Wild outshot St. Louis 33-20, Blues goalie Jake Allen held the Wild without a goal until 10.5 seconds remained, and he got just enough help from the St. Louis offense.

The Blues scored at 10 minutes, 24 seconds of the first period when David Perron deflected Colton Parayko’s shot from the point past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk. Vladimir Tarasenko made it 2-0 at 11:03 of the third. Mikko Koivu scored the Wild’s lone goal at 19:49 of the third.

The Blues entered Tuesday’s game with a one-point lead over Los Angeles for the second Western Conference wild-card spot. A streaky team for much of the season, they struggled to score during their five-game skid, managing only six goals in that span.

Dubnyk said Tuesday morning that games against St. Louis are “emotional and difficult” under any circumstances. The highly charged rivalry took on another dimension last month when former Wild coach Mike Yeo became head coach of the Blues, and the team’s desperation to make the playoffs added more heat Tuesday.

Blues goalie Jake Allen peeked past the Wild's Charlie Coyle and St. Louis' Colton Parayko as they fought for position in front of the net in the second period Tuesday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - March 7, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Yeo challenged the Blues to “make a statement” Tuesday, knowing a victory over the second-best team in the NHL could deliver a huge boost to its confidence. “They’re on top of their game,” he said of the Wild, which entered the game with a 31-7-3 record since Dec. 2. “In the last several months, in my eyes, they’re probably the strongest team in the league.”

To do it, Yeo said the Blues needed to continue the improvement they showed in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Colorado and match the Wild’s aggression. They reduced the number of scoring chances they allowed and got good goaltending from Allen. Against the Wild, Yeo wanted them to generate more shots and establish a net-front presence.

“We haven’t had enough attitude at the net,” Yeo said. “We won’t create offense against a team like this if we don’t have that.’’