Emerson Electric Co. President Edward L. Monser will retire Oct. 1, company officials announced Tuesday.

Michael Train, who led Emerson’s $9 billion Automation Solutions business since 2016, will succeed Monser as Emerson's president. Train will also will serve as chairman of Automation Solutions.

Train and Monser are currently advisory directors for Emerson, which is based in St. Louis, Mo. and has 76,000 global employees and $15 billion in global revenue. The company also has substantial operations in Shakopee, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, Minnesota that make scientific instruments and a host of other electrical products and automated systems.

Train led Emerson's Automation Solutions unit through a challenging industrial downturn from 2015 to 2017 and back to a strong cycle of growth, officials said. He is also credited with successfully integrating three critical acquisitions for Emerson and with overseeing major expansions in Minnesota during the last six years.

Officials noted that Train’s replacement will be named soon.

“Mike is a great choice to be our next president. His 27 years in operational and corporate positions, wide global experience and deep customer insights serve Emerson well,” said Emerson Chairman and CEO David N. Farr. “I am confident he will build on Ed’s legacy and set new standards for performance as he takes on this important role.“

Monser began his career as a senior engineer at Rosemount, Minnesota in 1981. He led several critical operations at Emerson's Rosemount division before becoming its executive vice president and general manager, and then president in 1996. He was named Emerson’s COO in 2001 and Emerson president in 2010.