Mike Tirico is set to replace Bob Costas as NBC’s primetime Olympics host beginning with next year’s Winter Games. Costas made the revelation on Thursday morning’s “Today” show.

“I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics” a year from now, Costas said.

Tirico, a former “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man and longtime ESPN talent came to NBC Sports for such an opportunity. He was expected to either succeed Costas on the Olympics or takeover for Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football” — or both.

NBC actually wanted Tirico to handle its “Thursday Night Football” rights this season, though the NFL shot that down, insisting on Michaels and color commentator Cris Collinsworth for the gig.

As for Costas, he said he would remain with NBC Sports and appear when there’s demand — similar to Tom Brokaw’s current role on NBC News. Costas, who turns 65 in March, has hosted 11 Summer and Winter Games.

