Here he is all these years later, still coaching, still winning, still looking to take the last remaining step into rarefied basketball air, one that might even inch him toward Springfield as a Hall of Famer.

Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault, a basketball nomad for half his career before becoming a consistently steady WNBA force over the past 17 years, is back in the Finals.

So are the Connecticut Sun, the franchise he built in Uncasville with some pillars shipped up from Orlando, Fla., as part of a 2003 relocation and others put in place over 10 seasons.

This is a bittersweet collision, this man and this franchise standing in each other's way, each seeking their first championship.

"It's hard to not think about it occasionally," Thibault said Wednesday morning from Las Vegas, where on Tuesday his Mystics defeated Bill Laimbeer's Aces to close out a semifinal series. "I don't care who I win a championship against. It doesn't matter to me. I would have been fine no matter who we played. Obviously, there is going to be more attention because of it. You have more story lines, so I guess we're trying to help you out."

Thanks, Mike. Thanks, Curt Miller. This is fun, if however unfortunate.

Thibault took the Sun to the Finals in 2004 and 2005 and took the Mystics to the Finals last season. He is the winningest coach in WNBA history with 336 victories, and it is his work that laid a successful foundation after the Mohegan folks rolled the WNBA dice.

It would be wonderful to see Thibault realize an elusive dream and put a bow on a legacy mostly written.

It would be great to see the Sun reach the mountaintop through the recent work of Miller, a fabulous coach.

It will be difficult to see either win at the expense of the other, hand in hand for so long, face to face beginning Sunday when the best-of-five series tips off in Washington.

It was in Connecticut where Thibault found his true calling, where he joined a league that quickly felt like home. He became the WNBA career leader in victories in 2013, just a year after he was fired by the Sun despite a 25-9 record that was his eighth winning season.

"I mostly have fond memories," Thibault said. "The only thing that probably eats at me about that is, as a group — ownership, management, coaches — we had signed off on a rebuild that was going to take three to four years when we traded Lindsay Whalen (in 2010) for the draft pick to get Tina (Charles). I thought, for what we were doing, it was on track. And most people would tell you it was ahead of schedule. … That's how the business is. You get fired sometimes even when you might have done a good job. The patience level in sports is very thin. I don't know if they regret it or not. I don't ask. I don't care at this point. I was able to go do something I wanted to do and, as it turned out, over the course of time, this has been a great move for me and my family."

Thibault's kids, son Eric and daughter Carly, spent their teenage years around Mohegan Sun Arena. Today, Eric is the associate head coach on his father's Mystics staff, and Carly is an assistant at Minnesota under Whalen, the Sun's top draft pick in 2004 who helped them to the brink of a title in each of her first two years.

Those teams and the few that followed were a blast of style and personality, so creative offensively and a collage of charisma, from Whalen to Nykesha Sales to Katie Douglas and on. The early years of the Connecticut Sun felt like a family affair as much as a business endeavor, and the entire experience was an initial energy boost that became staying power.

Mike Thibault, who coached the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2004 and 2005, now has the Mystics in the Finals for the second year in a row.

Mike Thibault, who coached the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2004 and 2005, now has the Mystics in the Finals for the second year in a row. (Nick Wass/AP)

Thibault, who turns 69 Saturday, was 52 when he took over the Sun, a bespectacled music lover born in Minnesota and raised in California who became a basketball lifer. He was instrumental in the Bulls' decision to draft Michael Jordan and was also an assistant with the Showtime Lakers. Later, he was an assistant coach for the Bucks, a scout for many NBA teams, and coach of the Omaha Racers of the old CBA and the Calgary 88's of the World Basketball League.

At his introductory Sun press conference at Mohegan, I asked Thibault about the transition to coaching the women's game and he said, "Basketball is basketball."

Thibault has, however, found things he didn't necessarily expect in the WNBA. Stability. Pride in helping a league grow. Peace in being able to raise his family without the disruption of winter road trips. In return, the league got a consistent winner and a consistently classy man, a valued representative. He has completely rebuilt the Mystics in seven seasons, back-to-back Finals appearances for a team that was 11-57 in the two seasons before his arrival.

"I'd like to think that when you do something in your career, you can leave some kind of footprint'" Thibault said. "And I feel like what we did in Connecticut and what we're doing in Washington has helped the league, and the growth of players individually and collectively. You hear people talk all the time about, 'Are you giving back to the game?' And that's been the goal all along."

In 2004, the Sun lost a decisive Game 3 to the Seattle Storm, two nights after Sales scored a then-Finals record 32 points and made seven consecutive shots down the stretch before her final one, from the right corner and for the victory as time expired, clanked off the side of the backboard.

"The first thing that 2004 taught me was you get judged on winning or losing, and it can come down to one or two shots somewhere," Thibault said. "People forget sometimes. They'll say, 'If Keesha had made that … ' Well, if Keesha hadn't made the other 20 (actually 14) she made, we would have never been in that position. She carried us on her back to that point. It's a fine line between winning and losing."

That was hammered home in 2005, when the Sun (26-8) had the best record in the league but lost to Sacramento, three games to one under the expanded format. Whalen was significantly limited with an ankle injury.

The Sun were even better in 2006 but succumbed to a bevy of injuries down the stretch. Soon there was the rebuild, the firing, the resurfacing in Washington. The Mystics, as top player Elena Delle Donne played through injury, were swept by Seattle in last year's Finals. Now they're back, the top seed, winners in 20 of their past 23 games, rolling, right toward the top of Thibault's career staircase.

"I'll pat myself on the back for one thing," Thibault said. "I think I've been able to do what I preach to my team, which is 'Don't look too far ahead.' I truly have been more or less relaxed during this."

And he's back in the Finals. So are the Sun after a 13-year absence. This is a moment this man and this franchise once shared and are now fighting over. It's kind of strange. It's absolutely intriguing.

What pressure he must feel.

"No more than in the past," he said. "I want to win."

