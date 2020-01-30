TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: In a recent trade deadline feature, five ESPN NBA experts tackled this question: Which rebuilding team most needs to make a move? Two of them picked the Timberwolves.
WATCH THIS: The Gophers men's basketball team needs quality wins, and one at Illinois (6:30, FS1) would certainly qualify.
Vikings
Mike Shanahan: A proud papa as son Kyle seeks Super Bowl win
Mike Shanahan has never been this nervous about a Super Bowl. It's one thing to coach in the big game, quite another to watch your kid do it.
Wild
Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3
Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the rival Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night in a heated game that featured a much-anticipated fight between Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian.
Sports
Kenin of US ousts No. 1 Barty to reach Australian Open final
Sofia Kenin never flinched.
Vikings
Many are outraged that teams didn't hire Bieniemy or Saleh
It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game.
Sports
The Latest: Muguruza beats Halep, into Australian Open final
The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):