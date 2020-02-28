Republican Vice President Mike Pence is making a swing through the Midwest on Thursday, with stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota as part of the president’s 2020 re-election bid.

Pence will be at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront hotel Thursday evening at 5 p.m. for a campaign event with Second Lady Karen Pence. Earlier in the day, the pair is hosting a Women for Trump event at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska, Wis

The visit comes on the heels of Minnesota’s presidential primary on Super Tuesday, where Trump is the only name listed on the Republican Party’s ballot.

Trump won Wisconsin and narrowly lost Minnesota four years ago, putting both states in his sights in the 2020 election.