Mike Gibbons is considered one of the top welterweights and middleweights of the first 50 years of the 20th century.

In 133 professional fights in a career that spanned from 1908 to 1922, he lost only eight times and won 38 by knockout.

Gibbons, who was born in St. Paul, was known as the "Phantom," because of his ability to avoid punches and counterpunch.

He was elected to the Ring Magazine Hall of Fame in 1958, the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992, the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997, and the Minnesota Boxing Hall of Fame in 2010.

Gibbons' brother Tommy, a heavyweight, is also a member of the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame.

MIKE GIBBONS

Class: 1958.

Sport: Boxing.