We were going to be the first, the first city outside Southern California to see Mike Campbell’s side project, Dirty Knobs. However, the gig for Tuesday at the Fine Line in Minneapolis has been postponed until Oct. 7 because Campbell is ill.

The guitar star, formerly of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and now with Fleetwood Mac, was advised by his doctor on Sunday to take time off to deal with his “treatable” condition. In addition, the release of the Dirty Knobs’ debut album, “Wreckless Abandon,” has been delayed until Sept. 18.

The band’s entire March/April run of shows – including at New Orleans Jazz Fest -- has been postponed. Dirty Knobs will return to the road in June as part of Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show. The Dirty Knobs’ own fall tour will begin Sept. 9.