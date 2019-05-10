UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Bless him for his frankness in such a setting. Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller didn't use Wednesday's media day platform to tell everyone how great it was to trade Chiney Ogwumike to the Los Angeles Sparks a couple of weeks ago for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

"By no means am I naive, to think you can take a talent like Chiney off your roster and say that you're going to be better," Miller said. "No one in my shoes can do that."

Miller didn't trade Ogwumike, the WNBA's No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 and the Sun's best overall player when healthy, because he wanted to.

He traded her because he had to, however farcical that may and should sound.

He traded Ogwumike because she would have left, anyway, and getting something in return, anything in return, was better than being left empty-handed through a helpless situation.

Ogwumike, 27, didn't want to play for the Sun anymore, so she wasn't going to. That's just the way it is in some strange WNBA scenarios, this one particularly unique given Ogwumike's status as a rising basketball analyst at ESPN.

So without a play that made better sense, Miller shipped her off to L.A., where Ogwumike will fulfill a dream by teaming up with her sister, Nneka, just like their college days at Stanford.

How endearing on one front. How unfortunate on another.

Ogwumike, a really good player and by all accounts a really good person and a really good teammate, started making threats in February. Miller said Ogwumike's representatives informed him then that Ogwumike would plan to work full-time with ESPN through the NBA playoffs and would not be available until June 17. The Sun will have played nine of their 34 games by then.

"Knowing it was going to take a little bit of time to get her back in basketball shape after that, we were looking at, at best, a July return — an entire missed training camp, the late games in May, all of June, before we'd get Chiney back," Miller said. As the Sun were discussing that scenario over the weeks that followed, Ogwumike's reps reached out again, this time to inform the team that the player might walk away from the game altogether. It became clear at the same time, Miller said, that Ogwumike, who had long stated a desire to eventually play with her sister, actually wanted to do so immediately, juggling Sparks duties with ESPN duties while working out of the network's L.A. studios.

Miller had to let that happen, had to make that happen, or else Ogwumike, under contract at the league maximum salary of over $100,000 through 2020, would have bolted. She didn't want to juggle Sun duties with ESPN duties while working out of the network's Bristol studios.

And that's what makes this maddening. Ogwumike was at practice for the opening of Sparks' camp and you'll see her all over the TV while following the NBA playoffs. She could have done both in Connecticut, too, and that has to tick off a bunch of teammates who all said the right things Wednesday nonetheless.

"What Chiney did, the decisions Chiney needed to make for herself, are exactly what you should do as a professional and I can't knock her for doing what she thinks is best for her and what will make her happy," Sun guard and captain Jasmine Thomas said.

Said forward Alyssa Thomas, another captain: "Chiney and I came in together (in 2014), so it was a surprise, but I think everybody knew that she's always wanted to play with her sister and that it would probably happen sometime in her career."

The Sun did receive a nice chip in exchange. Scooping up that 2020 pick means they'll make two selections in the first round next year, something that will ultimately help the organization.

That will not help this year's team, though. Miller is in the difficult spot of reminding his returning players that goals are still about the here and now on the heels of a trade that hurts the present.

All because Chiney wanted to play with her sister in L.A. but not in Connecticut with a team that drafted her, signed her, paid her and supported her through five years — including two she missed due to injury. Ogwumike sat out 2015 and 2017.

This is not a basketball disaster. The Sun were 21-13 and lost their playoff opener in 2017 without her. They were 21-13 in 2018 and lost their playoff opener with her. They're not in foreign territory without Ogwumike, who averaged 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, and the team now belongs to a solid core of Thomas, Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams. Several players on the team, Alyssa Thomas included, actually had their best seasons in 2017 with Ogwumike on the sideline.

The Sun will be fine, and maybe Ogwumike should even be applauded for her frankness, too. Still, this flip side flash of power that a WNBA player possesses, the ability to threaten sitting out a season or force a trade, is a bad look. This isn't the first time a player has handcuffed a team simply because she preferred one city or situation over the next.

The WNBA is a serious league and should be taken seriously. This does not help.

Ogwumike is now analyzing the NBA and playing in the WNBA out in Los Angeles.

She could have continued to do that in Connecticut.

"We knew it was going to be hard after 2020 and her contract was done, to keep her," Miller said. "We knew her desire to play with her sister. But we thought, our loyalty to her, our commitment through her injuries, we had signed her to a three-year max extension while she was hurt, that we would get through that 2020 season. So when she said she might walk away, or (cited) the desire to play alongside her sister now … we knew in March that the possibility of her ever playing another game in Connecticut was very, very small."

———

©2019 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.