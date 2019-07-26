UNCASVILLE, Conn. — When Bria Holmes darts up the court and slashes to the basket the way she did a few times Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena, it's difficult to picture her huffing and puffing through the workouts that helped her to this point.

Yet for Holmes, those post-pregnancy, jelly-legged, breathless, behind-the-scenes bridges back to the WNBA are impossible to forget.

"I was like, 'I can't breathe,' " she said. "It was like I was about to die or something. It didn't feel good. Legs were gone. Legs were shot. I felt like I couldn't jump, do anything."

Holmes' daughter, Diona D'ior Lawhorn, turns 1 on Monday.

Becoming a parent obviously takes great sacrifice. It doesn't mean giving up on a career that demands so much of the body, though. It just means taking a step back and going about it in a different way.

Holmes isn't the first athlete to return after giving birth and won't be the last, but she is one of many setting an important example and sending an important message about work-life balances and a dedication to multiple pursuits.

"It's a remarkable story, watching mothers who are professional athletes," Sun coach Curt Miller said. "The general public doesn't understand the demands on professional athletes, not just the hours put in but just the grind that every day is and still needing to be up. Some payers go home and nap. Some go home and it's all about them. Bria has to go home and be unselfish because it's not about her or her recovery. Everything is for her baby."

The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Holmes and boyfriend Danny Lawhorn, a Hartford native who played at Washington State, will hold a birthday party that day for their daughter. A birthday card was making the rounds at Mohegan Sun Arena for teammates and staffers to sign Wednesday prior to tip-off.

Holmes, a New Haven native who was an All-American at West Virginia and at Hillhouse High before that, spent two years with the Atlanta Dream after being drafted 11th overall in 2016 and skipped a season while pregnant after being traded to the Sun in April 2018.

Now with a recent string of strong performances under her 2019 belt, having worked through what few professional basketball players work through and what no male athletes could imagine, she's just … about … back … to … form.

"Almost," Holmes, a 6-foot-1 guard, said before the Sun defeated the Liberty Wednesday. "I wouldn't say I'm completely there, yet, but with each game I'm progressing and I just feel more like myself."

"It's fun to see the Bria Holmes that we traded for," said Miller, who sent a first-round and a second-round pick to Atlanta knowing Holmes wouldn't be present for 2018 and likely wouldn't be much help early in 2019.

She is helping now, her playing time increasing, her production on the rise. Holmes, 25, is averaging 5.1 points and 14 minutes. She scored just four points Wednesday but had averaged 10.1 over the previous five games, including a season-high 17 last Thursday against her former team. She had just 13 points in 52 minutes over the team's first six games.

"I wanted to be back to my normal self right after I had (Diona) but I knew I had to be patient with myself, and my coaches and teammates had to be patient with me as well," Holmes said. "That's all it was going to take, me being patient."

The Sun have won four in a row and head to the break in first place in the Eastern Conference at 13-6. It's been a head-scratching summer so far. The team started 9-1, lost five in a row and is now on the rise again. Having Holmes in the mix and available to offer, finally, what she was acquired for bodes well for regular season run into early September.

At that point, Lawhorn, who is currently coaching two teams in the AAU program that Holmes established, will be ready for another season overseas (destination TBD). Holmes will head overseas after the WNBA playoffs (destination also TBD).

Holmes, who worked out until she was eight months pregnant, played two-plus months in France over the winter as a tune-up to her WNBA return. Diona was with her. Diona is also at most Sun games and practices, a team full of part-time babysitters. Team communications director Jen Hildebrand usually bounces Diona on a knee while Mom is bouncing a ball during practice.

"She has a passport and she has had it stamped," Holmes said. "She'll understand as she gets older, it's fun to travel the world. (Lawhorn) not being home for a long period of time, or me not being home for a long period of time, it's hard work but I think we make it work."

Holmes and Lawhorn have help in Connecticut, where their family roots are, where Holmes continues on a wonderful personal journey.

"I think some people can come back even better, not just the same," Holmes said. "When you love something so much, you'll do whatever it takes to come back. People don't see all of what it takes. You're not feeling it (some days). You're not feeling yourself so you're like, 'I can't do this.' But that's all you know and that's your job so you do what you have to in order to get back."

