Mikael Granlund, who led the Wild in scoring during a breakout 2016-17 season, avoided arbitration Tuesday by signing a three-year, $17.25 million contract. The deal averages to an annual $5.75 million salary-cap hit and comes two days after Nino Niederreiter avoided arbitration by signing a five-year, $26.25 million deal.

Granlund, 25, will be paid $5.25 million this upcoming season, $5.5 million in 2018-19 and $6.5 million in 2019-20. The Wild bought one of his unrestricted free agent seasons.

GM Chuck Fletcher said earlier Tuesday that the Wild would like to stagger multiyear contracts so significant players aren't expiring the same year. Marcus Foligno is the Wild's only remaining restricted free agent. The Wild hopes to sign Foligno and have enough cap space left over to sign another forward. The Wild has roughly $4.71 million of cap space left for next season.

Granlund's 69 points last season were tied for the most four most points in a season by a Wild player in history and the most by a Wild player since 2009-10. He also led the Wild with 43 assists, three shorthanded goals and 16 multipoint games and ranked second with 26 goals. All were career-highs, including a plus-23, seven power-play goals, 20 power-play points, four game-winning goals and 177 shots. He also set a franchise record with a 12-game point streak (17 points) from Jan. 12-Feb. 4.

He was a Lady Byng Trophy finalist after finishing 19th in the NHL in scoring yet only having 12 penalty minutes in a career-high 18 minutes, 49 seconds per game.

During a sitdown with the Star Tribune during NHL Awards week, Granlund looked ahead to the fact a new contract would be on the horizon.

"It'll get done at some point," Granlund said at the time. "I'm not worrying about it. You kind of know life could change. At some point hopefully we get it done. Right now it's about getting ready for next season. Enjoy the game and enjoy your life."

In a news release, Fletcher said: "Mikael has been an important part of our club for the last five years, and he showed a great amount of growth with an impressive performance last season. People across the league are now surely aware of what our management group has always known: Mikael has a tremendous level of talent and skill. Coupled with his excellent work ethic and tremendous character, we know he'll play a large role in the future success of our team, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."