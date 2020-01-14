Miguel Sano doesn’t care whether he plays third base, first base or the outfield ... he’s just happy to get a long term contract from the Twins.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal, with a team option for a fourth season, on Tuesday and met with the media at Target Field.

Sano played third for the Twins’ American League Central-winning team, which set a major league home run record in 2019, but said he’d be willing to move positions if needed. The Twins were wooing free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, whose signing would result in Sano moving to first base.

The new contract will guarantee Sano, who avoided arbitration for a one-year contract, $30 million over the next three seasons. The Twins hold a $14 million option for 2023.

“I remember when I be at home with my family the first day of the year,” he said. “When I told my wife, ‘I think I’m going to arbitration.’ A week after, my agent called me and told me, ‘You’ve got a deal on the table. Do you want it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go take it.’ Because I don’t think about the money. I think about play with the Twins. I take my future, my family, that’s the biggest point for me right now.”

Sano, who got a $3.15 million bonus when he signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, earned $2.65 million last season. He made his big league debut at age 22, but has played only 486 games in five seasons thanks to combination of injuries or ineffectiveness.

A strong start in 2017 earned him an All-Star berth, but his 2018 season ended with a .199 average and 115 strikeouts in 299 plate appearances. He suffered an infected cut on his heel last offseason that cost him six weeks at the start of the regular season, but finished with career highs of 34 home runs and 79 RBI despite playing in only 105 games.

“I think with the money that I’m getting now, I’m going to go ahead and build a good nucleus of people around me,” Sano said through interpreter Elvis Martinez. “Hire people that can help me like masseuse and people that can help me with training, besides having what I have here with the organization. I think it’s important for me now that to think about what I did last year, if I play an entire season, I can probably double those numbers. The most important thing is just see what happens now moving forward and just play the game I know how to play.”

As for his position: “It’s not really important. I can play outfield, first, third. I’m just willing and able to do whatever it takes. The important thing is to just go out there and play baseball.”

Sano’s contract means the Twins now have three of their core players under contract through at least 2023, though his $10 million average salary is significantly more than the deals signed by outfielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco last spring. Kepler’s deal averages $7 million per season, while Polanco averages $5.5 million. Like those contracts, Sano’s would delay his free agency by a couple of years if the Twins trigger the option.

The only other arbitration eligible Twin who didn’t sign was pitcher Jose Berrios. Berrios and the Twins have three weeks to work out a deal, or an arbitrator will choose from among the sides’ proposals in February. Berrios, who won 14 games and pitched in an All-Star Game for the second time in 2019 while earning $620,000, is seeking a $4.4 million salary this summer, while the Twins offered $4.025 million, a seemingly paltry gap to bridge in a payroll that totaled $119 million last year.

Among the Twins avoiding arbitration were:

• Byron Buxton, who will earn $3.075 million next season, a 75.7% increase over the $1.75 million the center fielder was paid in 2019.

• Reliever Tyler Duffey signed for $1.2 million, more than double the near-minimum salary he earned last summer.

• Closer Taylor Rogers’ pay will nearly triple to $4.45 million from 2018’s $1.525 million.

• Outfielder Eddie Rosario will receive $7.75 million, an 85% raise from his $4.19 million salary in 2019.

• Reliever Trevor May, who can become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, will earn $2.205 million, a 145% increase from last year.