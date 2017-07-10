– Not a day goes by, Brandon Kintzler says, when he doesn’t remind Miguel Sano of his first rule for success.

“Stay humble. I remind him every day. Every day,” said Kintzler, Sano’s fellow All-Star from the Twins.

“He’s started saying it back to me now,” Kintzler added, lowering his voice a register to imitate his teammate’s growling voice: “Stay humble.”

It’s not so easy to do, of course, when you’re one of the top sluggers in the game, when you’ve been selected, at the age of 24, to join the elite of the American League. But Kintzler said Sano’s easygoing nature, and perhaps even his so-so sophomore season last year, helps him live up to that credo.

“It’s a good sign. You always worry that a young kid will get too full of himself,” Kintzler said. “But if that guy stays humble and stays a great teammate, he’s going to be a superstar.”

He is getting there already. Sano reached the All-Star break with 21 homers, or just four fewer than he hit all of last year, and his .906 on-base-plus slugging, 125 points higher than a year ago, ranks 10th in the American League.

“He’s grown up. He’s more disciplined,” said Ervin Santana, Sano’s countryman and teammate. “He’s not riding on just talent, but discipline, too.”

Funny thing about this more mature Sano, though. He’s become a leader in the clubhouse, commanding the respect of his teammates, by being just a little immature, too.

“He’s a kid, he’s our big kid. He’s funny, and he doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Kintzler said. He dances, he sings, he yells across the clubhouse to needle his teammates. “When he brings energy and he’s having fun, he’s really a leader.”

And one more thing, too, according to Twins hitting coach James Rowson: intellect. Sano may not have an advanced education, but he knows plenty about hitting a baseball.

“He’s really good at making adjustments on his own. He’s a really smart hitter,” Rowson said of his star pupil. “He has an idea of how guys are trying to pitch him. Like when he goes up there, there may be times when he gets breaking balls early, and he’ll be able to get them a couple of times.”

The Home Run Derby is a natural for Sano, of course, but it doesn’t define him, Rowson emphasized.

“He’s not just a power hitter, he’s a good hitter with power,” the batting coach said. “Some guys go up there as power hitters and their goal is just to hit the ball out of the ballpark. His goal is to get a good pitch and use it hard. That way, he can use the entire field.”

It wasn’t working that way in 2016, though. A hamstring injury cost him a month, and the constant bleakness of a 103-loss season created some bad habits.

“You saw a lot of immature at-bats,” Kintzler said. “He swung at pitches he knew he shouldn’t.”

At the end of the season, Sano decided the solution came down to one word: “trabajar.”

Work.

“I made sacrifices. I decided to put everything aside and work hard,” Sano said. “Every day in the offseason, I’m up early to work, because I know I need to be a leader.”

He hired Fernando Tatis, a former major leaguer most famous for once hitting two grand slams in the same inning, to train him — but mostly to motivate him, too. “Tatis worked hard making me work hard,” Sano said. “ ‘Do more. You can do better.’ He tells me this is what it takes.”

What it took was an all-day training regimen, so when he reported to Twins camp, he was already in better shape than he had ever been before. Sano estimates he fielded more than 5,000 ground balls over the winter to make himself a major league third baseman. He lifted weights religiously. Tatis pitched to him twice a day, in long batting sessions.

“You can see it. He knows he can be a guy in this league, he can be a real powerhouse. You see his dedication every day,” Kintzler said. “I still think there’s another level he can get to.”

So does Sano.

“This season makes me more dedicated to my work,” Sano said, “because it’s paying off.”

It’s one of the best seasons ever by a 24-year-old Twins player, in fact, the sort that makes people convinced his All-Star appearance this season is only the first of many. Among the convinced: an eight-time All-Star who grew up about a mile away from Sano in the Dominican town of San Pedro de Macoris.

“He’s going to be here many times,” said Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, Sano’s boyhood hero and mentor. “I’m very happy for him. I tried to teach him things about the game, little things, the things I wished I knew when I was his age.”

For instance: Stay humble.