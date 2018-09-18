DETROIT -- Two weeks after being carted off the field in Houston because of a leg injury, Miguel Sano returns to the Twins lineup. He'll hit seventh tonight against the Tigers.
Sano suffered a lower left leg contusion on a hard slide into second on Sept. 4 against the Astros.
Here is tonight's lineup (6:10 p.m., FSN).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Miguel Sano returns to Twins lineup in Detroit
The burly third baseman will hit seventh after missing two weeks because of a leg injury.
Twins
Twins postgame: Polanco misses a home run...then gets one
Jorge Polanco's first ninth-inning blast was ruled to have curled foul, but he straightened out his next swing.
Twins
Rosario back in left, Sano available tonight against Tigers
Kohl Stewart eventually will make his seventh appearance for the Twins since being calle up. But first, Gabriel Moya will open for him
Twins
Twins on the verge of being swept again in K.C.
The Twins lost 10-3 on Saturday to the Royals and need a strong start from Kyle Gibson tomorrow
Twins
Twins catcher Garver diagnosed with concussion
Mitch Garver will likely will be out of the lineup several more days as concussion symptoms have developed
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.