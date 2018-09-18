DETROIT -- Two weeks after being carted off the field in Houston because of a leg injury, Miguel Sano returns to the Twins lineup. He'll hit seventh tonight against the Tigers.

 

 

Sano suffered a lower left leg contusion on a hard slide into second on Sept. 4 against the Astros.

Here is tonight's lineup (6:10 p.m., FSN).

 

 

Older Post

Twins postgame: Polanco misses a home run...then gets one