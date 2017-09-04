Miguel Sano hit off of a tee Monday, his first baseball activity since Aug. 19 when he went down with a stress reaction in his left shin.

Recovery has been a lengthy process, longer than the the Twins hoped for, But Sano has shown enough progress in recent days for him to pick up a bat. That's step one. Now he has to continue to see improvement in his shin while slowly increasing his baseball activities.

"We're hoping he handles that well and we will try to increase his baseball activities the rest of the week if the leg allows him to do that," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Possibly, if we don't have any setbacks, try to get some batting practice in over the next couple of days."

Dukes Knutson, the press box attendant here at Tropicana Field greeted me today with the following:

"A meaningful game in September!" Knutson said.

Dukes is popular among visiting scribes for just being an all-around awesome person. But he's from Duluth and attended the U of M. So he's always happy to see the Twins in town.

And he's right. This game means something.

The Twins continue to hold on to the second wild card spot in the American League. But the Rays are four back with plenty of time to chop down the deficit if they can get hot. So they will be motivated against the Twins tonight.

The Twins, however, have been comfortable at The Trop. They have won six of their last nine games here - basically two out of three the last three times they've played here. And Joe Mauer lights this place up. He's a career .392 hitter with a .497 on base percentage and 1.073 on base plus slugging percentage.

Tonight's game should be a pretty good pitching matchup between the Twins' Jose Berrios and the Rays' Alex Cobb. The Twins will be looking to shake off their latest tough loss, when they fell short against Kansas City on Sunday.

Will check back with any updates.

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Jose Berrios, RHP

Rays

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Lucas Duda, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Lo-Mo, 1B

Steven Souza, Jr., RF

Corey Dickerson, LF

Wilson Ramos, C

Brad Miller, 2B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Alex Cobb, RHP