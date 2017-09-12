A couple tidbits before I head down to the clubhouse.

I just heard from someone -- the first person to even hint at such a thing -- that Miguel Sano could be available in some capacity by the end of the homestand. Sano has been out three weeks because of a stress reaction in his left shin, and recovery has been rather slow. But this nugget suggests that Sano has made some progress.

I'm guessing at this point that Sano could be a pinch hitter or perhaps DH a game. Again, this just fell into my lap. We'll get further information once Paul Molitor meets with the media today.

The Twins have also called up lefty Gabriel Moya, as reported here, and designated shortstop Engelb Vielma for release or assignment.

One other thing. The Twins announced their 2018 schedule today, and it's pretty interesting.

There are fewer homestands, but longer ones. I spotted a nine-game, a 10-game and an 11-game homestand

They spend an entire week in Chicago - June 26-July1 - to play the White Sox and Cubs. THEN head to Milwaukee. That's a fan's road trip for sure.

The Twins are on the road for Opening Day, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. I checked with someone with the club, and they are more than fine with this. Those are usually tough days for group sales, as folks like to be with the family during holidays.