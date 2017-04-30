– As recently as April 21, Miguel Sano was batting .226. He’s been on fire ever since.

Sano was a force once again on Sunday, as he fueled the Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The series was shortened to two games after Saturday’s game was rained out. Sunday’s game was delayed 1 hour, 3 minutes. But once play began the Twins continued to have their way with the Royals, improving to 5-0 against them this season. The Twins already have beaten the Royals more times this season than all of last year. K.C. has lost nine games in a row.

Part of the reason is that Sano, in his third season, is beginning to do more than occasionally flash his potential.

The big man had his game on point Sunday, leading the Twins with three hits, including a three-run home run, and 5 RBI. Over his last seven games, Sano is batting .448 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

Over the last four games, Sano has had three, three-hit games.

He completes a strong road trip in which the Twins went 4-1 to finish the month of April 12-11. It’s a sizeable turnaround from last year’s 7-17 start that sent the Twins on their way to a club-record 103 losses. They head home with some momentum before a six-game homestand begins at Target Field.

Kansas City scored twice off of righthander Phil Hughes in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead but the Twins threatened in the third when Byron Buxton walked and stole second and Max Kepler walked.

Sano didn’t wait, crushing Jason Hammel’s first pitch off over the left field fence and off the wall of the Royals bullpen for a three-run home run. It was Sano’s seventh homer, the first Twin with that many through the end of April since Brian Dozier in 2014.

The Twins added two more runs in the fourth when Eddie Rosario singled, Buxton bunted for a hit and Dozier reached when Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield attempted to start a double play but everyone ended up safe.

A run scored when Max Kepler hit into a force play. Sano followed with a rocket to left to drive in Buxton and make the score 5-2 Twins. The exit velocity of Sano’s single was an astounding 114.6 miles an hour. Anything over 100 is considered good.

After the Royals scored in the fifth to make it 5-3, Sano added a single to right to drive in Rosario and make it 6-3.

Left, center, right. Singles or home runs. Curveballs or fastballs. Sano is not missing much right now.

He entered the game eighth in baseball with weighted On Base Average (wOBA) which determines a hitter’s value to a team. Sano is in a top ten that includes the Nationals’ Bryce Harper and the Angels Mike Trout.

What have the Twins done to Sano? He’s walking more, striking out less and chasing fewer pitches out of the strike zone. He’s playing capable defense, even styling there at times.

The Royals must be asking the same question. Sano has driven in 14 of his 25 runs against them in five games — nine in the last two.

Lorenzo Cain hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning to make the score 6-4. The Twins bullpen took it from there. Brandon Kintzler did give up a homer to Merrifield in the ninth.

While Hughes failed to pitch long enough for a quality start he did improve to 4-1 on the season. He gave up four earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.