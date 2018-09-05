– Miguel Sano left Tuesday’s Twins game in Houston in the top of the second inning after sliding into second base. Sano immediately rolled to his back in obvious pain after the play, which he was trying to advance to second on a wild pitch by Houston’s Justin Verlander. After a few minutes, Sano was helped up and onto a cart. He put no weight on his left leg. It’s the same leg Sano had surgery on last year, when a metal rod was inserted into his shin.

The Twins said later Sano suffered a lower left leg bruise.

Sano, the designated hitter Tuesday, was called safe on the play and the call held up after the Astros challenged. He was replaced by Tyler Austin.

The Twins trailed 4-0 when the injury happened, with “opener” Trevor May allowing all four runs in the first inning. Kohl Stewart took over on the mound in the bottom of the second.

