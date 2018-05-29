Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier points to fans before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas and Drew Butera join Gold Star Robertson family members, Kristie, 18, Evelyn, 15, Alia, 10 and Marcie Robertson after throwing out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Marcie's husband, Army Sergeant First Class Forrest Robertson, was killed serving in Afghanistan.

Gallery: Marcie Robertson, who's husband Army Sergeant First Class Forrest Robertson was killed serving in Afghanistan, throws out the first pitch with her family looking on before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1232221

Gallery: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay signals to the dugout after reaching on a double in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez laughs while standing on third in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon connects on a single in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on a single in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis throws the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler reaches third on a triple in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver is hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals starter Jakob Junis during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, on May 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals designated hitter Mike Moustakas hits a two-run double off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier points to the third base coach after scoring on a double by teammate Eddie Rosario during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario hits a three RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals center fielder Jon Jay climbs the wall after a home run ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018. It was a two-run home run by Sano.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano hits a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano is congratulated by teammates after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 28, 2018.

– Nothing like having good neighbors come to your aid in a time of need.

Throughout these first two months of the season, each time the Twins’ season hits major turbulence, a friendly AL Central companion shows up to help turn things around. When the Twins were reeling through a 2-11 April skid, the White Sox obligingly provided three straight wins. When the Twins lost three of four games on their last homestand, the Tigers dropped by to drop a couple games. And on Monday, fresh off a deflating sweep in Seattle, the Twins arrived in steamy Kauffman Stadium to take advantage of the reeling Royals’ pitching staff.

Miguel Sano hit his first home run in more than a month, Brian Dozier drove in a run for only the second time in two weeks and Eddie Rosario collected more RBIs with one swing than in the past 14 games combined, propelling Minnesota to an 8-5 victory over their fourth-place buddies.

It was the fourth straight Twins game to be decided by one or two runs, and the first one they won. But it was hardly easy. Lance Lynn allowed only two runs over six laborious innings, putting runners on base in four of them. Zach Duke surrendered a couple two-out runs in the eighth, the product of a hit batter, a bunt hit and an errant throw. And Fernando Rodney made the first eighth-inning appearance of his Twins career, pitching a little extra to earn his ninth consecutive save.

But ultimately, the Royals — the only major league team whose rotation and bullpen both own collective ERAs above 5.00 — were dogged in their determination to rescue the Twins’ fading hopes of remaining in the pennant race.

Minnesota collected 12 hits, its biggest offensive onslaught since May 4, and it had been even longer since Sano had launched a ball out of the park. As he stood in the fifth inning, the Twins’ oversized slugger was 1-for-12 with six strikeouts since returning from a hamstring injury.

The Twins’ Miguel Sano followed through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Royals on Monday.

But a 1-1 middle-of-the-plate fastball from Royals starter Jakob Junis changed that; Sano clobbered it over the center-field wall, just beyond the reach of Jon Jay’s glove.

An inning later, after Lynn gave up the lead on a two-run double by Mike Moustakas, Dozier came to the plate with Mitch Garver on second base and two outs. He looped a shallow fly ball in front of JorgeSoler, driving in the tie-breaking run.

And in the eighth, Eddie Rosario, with only two RBI in 14 games, came to the plate with the bases loaded and quickly cleared them, doubling on a ball that Soler couldn’t reach. The Twins even added a couple more in the ninth, with Robbie Grossman providing the RBI hit, runs that became more important when Rodney allowed a Soler home run to narrow the gap again.

Lynn had hoped to build on his one-walk performance last week against Detroit, but he walked three batters in six inning, forcing him to constantly work with runners on base.

A fifth-inning rally built on one of Jay’s three doubles, a walk to Merrifield and Moustakas’ two-run double could have KO’d him, but he retired the next six batters in a row to finish with six strong innings.