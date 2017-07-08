The Michael Jackson channel was the music of choice before Saturday's game, as Twins players were in good spirits following their comeback win on Friday.

But when it was time to rally for a second consecutive game, the Twins were out of answers.

After taking an early lead, the Twins wound up losing 5-1 to Baltimore on Saturday as the Orioles came up with some big hits against lefthander Adalberto Mejia.

It looked like a juicy matchup for the Twins, as Orioles lefthander Wade Miley had allowed 29 earned runs over his last

22 1/3 innings. He was knocked out of the game in the second inning on Monday at Milwaukee.

But Miley was wily against the Twins, holding them to one run over 5 2/3 innings on eight hits and three walks. The Twins left 11 runners on base and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Baltimore 5, Twins 1 1:10 p.m. today (FSN)

Miguel Sano was 2-for-4 with a home run, and Robbie Grossman added two hits. But the Twins were unable to bunch enough hits together.

The Twins still can win the four-game series if they can solve Orioles righthander Ubaldo Jimenez on Sunday. They already have assured themselves of a winning homestand, their first since they swept Kansas City to open the season. But a win on Sunday would give them a 5-2 homestand, something to feel good about as they enter the All-Star break.

Mejia was still on the mound in the seventh inning, which normally is a good thing. His pitch count was manageable because he either got Baltimore hitters to put the ball in play to his defense or he was able to finish off hitters for strikeouts. The latter has been a challenge in previous outings, because opponents foul off pitches and run up his pitch count.

That wasn't the case on Saturday, as he struck out three batters over the first two innings and twice tossed only eight pitches in an inning.

Miguel Sano put the Twins ahead 1-0 in the third with his 21st home run of the season, a blast to left off of Miley. It's the most homers by a Twin before the break since 2009, when Justin Morneau also hit 21.

Mejia, who faced the minimum nine batters over the first three innings, gave up a one-out single to Manny Machado before laying a curveball over the middle of the plate to Jonathan Schoop. The loud crack off the bat said it all, Schoop didn't miss it. It landed in the third deck in left field, an estimated 455 feet away, as Baltimore took 2-1 lead.

Mejia screamed at himself as Schoop began his trot around the bases.

Mejia settled down until the sixth, when he gave up back to back doubles to Jody Rickard and Machado that produced a run. Machado eventually scored on a fielder's choice as Baltimore took a 4-1 lead.

In 6 2/3 innings, Mejia gave up four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He wasn't terrible and was mostly effective. Baltimore did its damage on a few pitches.

Mark Trumbo added a solo home run in the seventh off of Buddy Boshers to put the Orioles ahead 5-1 in the eighth.

The Twins missed a big chance to climb back in the game in the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs before Eduardo Escobar struck out against sidearmer Darren O'Day.