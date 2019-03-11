FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ron Gardenhire rolled into Hammond Stadium this morning on his deluxe three-wheel motorcycle, so you know it’s an unusual day at Twins camp.
The former Twins manager still owns a home in Fort Myers, and with the Tigers on a two-day road trip here — they’re spending the night and facing the Red Sox tomorrow — Gardenhire took the opportunity to spend a couple of nights at home, and ride his new toy to work.
He’s not the only celebrity who will be wearing a Tigers’ uniform here today. Miguel Cabrera is in Detroit’s lineup, too, and for the same reason — the former MVP owns a home in southern Florida, so he’s using this trip as a chance to go home for a couple of days.
Today is the 13th anniversary of the Tigers’ last visit to Hammond Stadium, back in 2006 when Gardenhire was the Twins’ manager. With plenty of Michigan retirees living in the area, today’s game is expected to be another sellout. The Twins have enjoyed a remarkable spring so far, attendance-wise: Their average crowd of 6,487 is third-highest in the Grapefruit League, behind only the Red Sox and Yankees.
On the field, Kyle Gibson will be making his second start of the spring, hoping to build upon his two-inning stint against the Orioles exactly one week ago. With the Twins having only two home games in the next six days, they’ll use nearly all of their veteran relievers, too. Blake Parker, Taylor Rogers, Addison Reed, Trevor May, Tim Collins and Tyler Duffey are all on the list of available pitchers.
Martin Gonzales is also in the lineup, the soreness in his right shoulder all but gone. He’ll man third base, where Gonzalez figures to get plenty of playing time until Miguel Sano returns from injury sometime in May.
Here are the lineups for today’s noon CT game:
TIGERS
Stewart LF
Candelario 3B
Cabrera 1B
Goodrum SS
Mahtook RF
Rodriguez DH
Beckham 2B
Greiner C
Jones CF
Ross RHP
TWINS
Gonzalez 3B
Garver DH
Cron 1B
Rosario LF
Schoop 2B
Castro C
Buxton CF
Adrianza SS
Reed RF
Gibson RHP