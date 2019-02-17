NAPLES, Fla. — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic on Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour Champions title, beating Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne with a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff.

Jimenez closed with a 5-under 66 at The Classics at Lely Resort to match Langer and Browne at 13-under 200. Langer shot 68, and Browne had a double bogey on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 66.

Jimenez has won in each of his six seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The 55-year-old Spaniard won the major Regions Tradition and Senior British Open last season.

The 61-year-old Langer, the Oasis Championship winner last week near his home in Boca Raton, won the event in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Kevin Sutherland and Woody Austin each shot 69 to finish a shot out of the playoff.

Stephen Ames, tied for the second-round lead with Ken Tanigawa and Glen Day, had a 71 to tie for sixth at 11 under with Tom Lehman (65), Sandy Lyle (68), Retief Goosen (69) and Colin Montgomerie (70).

Tanigawa and Day each shot 72 to finish at 10 under. Steve Stricker (70) also was at 10 under.