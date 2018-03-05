Migration routes for bird species commonly seen here are available on a National Geographic interactive map on the magazine’s web site. Routes are shown for all months.
nationalgeographic.com/magazine
find Interactive Maps
Animation shows flight routes for Wood Thrush, White-throated Sparrow, Magnolia Warbler, Broad-winged Hawk, and Greater Yellow-legs. In most cases, routes of birds from the same families would be similar.
The site explains migration purpose, timing, and risks. Much of the information used to create the maps came from e-Bird, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology program that collects data from participating birders throughout the continent.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Migration maps on National Geographic web site
Animation traces routes for some of our common bird species
Home & Garden
Geese, cranes moving north
Sightings in western and southern Minnesota
Home & Garden
Monthly email birding newsletter is an informative read
Covers this and that in the birding world; always interesting
Home & Garden
Here is an amazing, free bird-identification phone app
Even works with your photos, right from the camera
Home & Garden
A 12-step program for birders
How to become a better birder
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.