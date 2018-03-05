Migration routes for bird species commonly seen here are available on a National Geographic interactive map on the magazine’s web site. Routes are shown for all months.

nationalgeographic.com/magazine

find Interactive Maps

Animation shows flight routes for Wood Thrush, White-throated Sparrow, Magnolia Warbler, Broad-winged Hawk, and Greater Yellow-legs. In most cases, routes of birds from the same families would be similar.

The site explains migration purpose, timing, and risks. Much of the information used to create the maps came from e-Bird, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology program that collects data from participating birders throughout the continent.