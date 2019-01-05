– Life in Tijuana’s largest migrant shelter has begun to take on the familiar rhythms and sounds of a Central American neighborhood: Early in the morning, adults rise and get ready to go to work. Children dress for school. Mothers gather huge bundles of dirty clothes for the day’s wash. Vendors hawk coffee.

“We are getting used to this life,” said Norma Pérez, 40, who left Honduras in a migrant caravan bound for the United States about two months ago with her 5-year-old son.

For weeks, they walked from Central America up to the Mexican border with the United States, fleeing poverty and violence. All along the way, President Donald Trump described the migrants as a danger, as invaders trying to crash their way into the United States. But they didn’t stop their trek north.

When they arrived at the border, Tijuana was not ready for them. The conditions were deplorable, and the migrants were surprised they would not be able to apply for asylum right away. Twice, groups of migrants approached the border fence and were repelled by border patrol agents using tear gas and pepper spray.

But now, life for many of the new arrivals has settled down.

Mexico’s new president, Andres Manuel López Obrador, has begun to make good on promises to create alternatives to immigration, and he has rolled out a plan to increase wages along the U.S.-Mexico border.

And the migrants themselves have begun to create a sense of community in the shelters here, like the city’s largest, known as El Barretal. They said they have no intention of turning back.

Trump “should personally go to Honduras so he can see with his own eyes that we simply can’t go back, that there are no jobs, no companies, nothing,” Pérez said.

So she is settling in at El Barretal, a concert venue turned into a shelter where tents are lined up in orderly rows on the clean concrete floor. For the thousands of migrants like her in El Barretal and 18 other Tijuana shelters, this is home — for now.

As she waits for her chance to apply for asylum in the United States, Pérez has decided to apply for a temporary humanitarian visa in Mexico. That will let her find a job in Tijuana and support herself and her child for as long as necessary, she said.

Around noon on most days, English classes start inside a small white tent with bright blue carpets covering the concrete floor. Darwin Bardales, an 18-year-old Honduran, has been working as a volunteer in the shelter’s English school.

“It feels good to do something for the others, especially the kids,” he said. “After all, we are all in the same vulnerable situation.”

The children usually take classes in English and Spanish, learning to read, to color and to eat healthy foods. On Friday, the classes got a late start: The arrival of donated teddy bears and piñatas had the children’s full attention until a female voice boomed from the loudspeaker.

“Hello everybody, it’s your teacher!” the voice said. “It’s time for class, kids!”

Adult migrants scattered around the camp cheered in response.

Food is cooked and distributed both by private aid groups and by Mexican marines twice a day — rice, soup and sandwiches. It is a bare-bones existence, but friendships have developed and at least one wedding took place in a downtown shelter.

Early Friday, José Daniel Castro, 44, was busy managing what has become the shelter’s corner shop, where he sells cigarettes, potato candy, soup and other basics around the clock.

Castro left Honduras in mid-October. Now he buys supplies in Tijuana every morning, and he earns about $20 a day reselling them — enough to buy his own food, he said. Having been deported from the United States three times, he plans to stay in Mexico indefinitely, working as a vendor, he said.

“I can work here and make a little money,” he said. “That is already more than I can say about back home. In the end, all we wanted was to work and help our loved ones back home.”