ROME — How Europe can better manage migrants is slated to be a key topic of discussion when Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Rome on Wednesday night.

The Italian government has been demanding that fellow European Union countries routinely accept some share of the migrants that charity-run boats rescue in the Mediterranean Sea.

Conte's talks with other EU leaders could go more smoothly since anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini abandoned the premier's first coalition government.

As interior minister, Salvini banned rescue vessels run by aid groups from bringing migrants to Italian ports.

The left-leaning Democrats replaced the League in Conte's new, 2-week-old coalition government.

France has pushed for the EU to show solidarity with Italy by adopting a system that determines what happens to migrants after sea rescues.