EAGLE PASS, Texas — A 40-year-old female migrant has died in Border Patrol custody shortly after she was apprehended while crossing the border from Mexico.
A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Honduran woman was apprehended at 6:20 a.m. Monday. The woman collapsed at 6:45 a.m. after arriving at the Eagle Pass South Border Patrol station. Authorities say first aid was administered until paramedics arrived and continued emergency care. She was pronounced dead after arriving at Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center.
CBP has not yet released the woman's name.
Acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders says the woman was the second migrant to die in a 36-hour period.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
West Metro
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips sees need to help cities lacking state funding
Formula for local aid means nearly 100 Minnesota cities don't make the list.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump spins tales on London protests, Brexit
President Donald Trump is spinning a tall tale about crowd sizes and the protests in London.
National
US says national security demands easier mining rules
The Trump administration proposed smoothing the way Tuesday for more prospecting and mining of dozens of minerals, including on public lands and even in the oceans, calling them essential to the U.S. economy and security.
National
The Latest: San Francisco backs forcing some into treatment
The Latest on a San Francisco proposal to force some people with drug addictions and mental illness into treatment (all times local):
National
Judges extend block on Vos testifying in redistricting case
A panel of judges has extended a block on Democrats' attempts to force Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to testify in a federal lawsuit challenging Republican-drawn legislative maps.