– Tents set up by Border Patrol agents to process hundreds of asylum-seekers on dirt roads just north of the Rio Grande last month sat empty last week as smaller groups of migrants crossed this area of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hidalgo County Chief Deputy Constable Rene Gonzalez cruised past the barren tents toward the riverbank, searching for migrants. Gonzalez said Mexican national guard troops increased their presence along the river, helping reduce the number of migrants crossing illegally this month. Mexico has deployed 15,000 troops to its border with the U.S. "It's been a huge dip," Gonzalez said. "But I don't know if it's sustainable."

Across the Rio Grande Valley, the slowdown was uneven: On the same night in another area just 35 miles to the west in Rio Grande City, the Border Patrol caught more than 1,000 migrants in 24 hours.

Border Patrol officials and migration experts say any slowdown is at least in part attributable to migrants and smugglers lying low in northern Mexico until the crackdown by agents on both sides of the border eases.

"How many of these immigrants are in Mexico just waiting to cross? Maybe it's just temporary," said Gonzalez's boss, Constable Lazaro "Larry" Gallardo.

Texas' Rio Grande Valley has been the busiest stretch of border for illicit crossings for the past six years, making it a good barometer for the effect of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

In June, the number of migrants the Border Patrol caught attempting to cross the border illegally dropped about 29% from May, compared with a 15% decrease during the same months in 2018. Last month's decrease occurred after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico unless officials cracked down on unauthorized immigrants heading to the U.S.

The Trump administration has since expanded restrictions on asylum-seekers, including a "safe third country" agreement with Guatemala announced Friday and the "Remain in Mexico" program, which forces those with asylum cases in U.S. courts to await the outcomes in Mexico.

Even fewer migrants have been caught attempting to cross the southern U.S. border illegally so far this month, Border Patrol officials said, temporarily easing overcrowding at some detention centers.

As of last week, the Border Patrol had caught 63,143 migrants in July, on pace to reach 76,000 to 79,000 by the end of the month, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. That's at least a 17% decrease from June, more than twice the percentage decrease from June to July of last year, according to Border Patrol figures. In 2017 and 2016, the number of migrant apprehensions increased from June to July, and in 2015 they remained roughly the same from month to month.

"Some will argue that the summer months is the cause for drops, but these drops by percentage are much greater than the normal summer ebbs and flows," Judd said.