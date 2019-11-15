My teenage son groaned as we pulled over in Wabeno, about the 10th Wisconsin town with a population of 1,000 or so that we had stopped at that day. My attempt to get him to leave the car to look at the 22-foot statue of a lumberjack across the street was as unsuccessful as my appeal a half-hour earlier in Laona to clap eyes on the world’s largest soup kettle.

“What is it about these places you find so interesting?” he sighed, his hands limp with boredom. I looked at Larry the Logroller, as the town calls its fiberglass giant; then at the tiny Logging Museum next to him; then at the upside-down Old Style sign that hung outside the Bottoms Up bar (get it?). It was a fair question.

I grew up in a small Wisconsin town called Eagle. I was presented with two existential options: Be bored cross-eyed by the limited options of a rural hamlet or figure out what might make Eagle special. I chose the latter. It began a lifelong habit of seeking out the attractions of the more obscure corners of the world.

I know southern Wisconsin fairly well. The northern part of the state was a mystery. I didn’t fish, hunt or ride a snowmobile. Still, I was curious.

A family reunion

Since 1969, my father’s family has held an annual reunion. The 50th gathering was slated for Rice Lake, a town of 8,000 in northwestern Wisconsin. I had plans to drive to my sister’s house in Fish Creek, on the other side of the state, afterward. That left me a large swath of lakes, woods, farms and villages to explore in between.

A giant cowboy "Muffler Man" in Spooner, Wis.

Reunions begin with a dinner at a local supper club with my Uncle Knut’s family. Supper club fare is surf-and-turf traditional. Your table is flooded with sides, breadbaskets and relish trays, and it’s expected you’ll be staying awhile.

The big supper club in Rice Lake is Lehman’s, a fixture since 1934. But Leh­man’s takes “leisurely” to the next level. There was time for a brandy old-fashioned or three before our table was ready, and it took nearly a half-hour for the soup to arrive. However, when the food came, it was good.

The next day, my girlfriend and I persuaded my dad to join us on a trip to Spooner, about a half-hour north of Rice Lake. I made my intentions clear: I had a date with a Muffler Man.

Muffler Men are mammoth advertisements in the form of towering fiberglass figures. Some once alerted drivers to businesses that could mend their mufflers. Others marked restaurants and gas stations. As the businesses folded over time, the giants remained, mysterious totems to nothing.

We encountered our first in the Wisconsin Dells — a titanic cowboy standing confusedly in front of an outlet mall. I became intrigued and vowed to track down as many as we could. Spooner’s man was also a cowpoke, his hands extended, gripping nothing. He stands in front of a go-cart track and mini-golf course and what looked like a broken-down water park. We took a selfie with the Muffler Man. He didn’t mind.

Animals and taxidermy

In the car, my father, who grew up in Sparta, Wis., recalled a company there that dealt in fiberglass. “But they didn’t make men,” he said. “They made big animals.”

In Spooner, there is an old tavern named Big Dick’s Buckhorn Inn. Inside, anything that had ever lived in the surrounding woods is mounted on the wall. A regular drew our attention to the remains of a two-headed calf. It was genuine, he assured us, born in the area.

Outside Cumberland, I brought the car to a halt at the sight of Louie’s Finer Meats. “Welcome sausage lovers,” read the sign above the door. Customers wandered the aisles eyeing the dozens of bratwurst varieties. A country singer over the loudspeaker sang, “Only in America.” Yes, I thought.

We stopped at Drag’s Roman Lounge, an old-school pizzeria back in Rice Lake, for a pie and an old-fashioned. Christmas lights and small chandeliers adorned the long horseshoe-shaped bar. The pizza came out fast: thin crust, tangy sauce, rich cheese and lump sausage.

My uncle and aunt have a cabin in Minocqua, in north central Wisconsin, and they invited us over after the reunion ended. We drove east, past rolling farmland and snowmobile-crossing signs and over rivers that, a century or so ago, were choked with pine logs on their way to the Mississippi.

At Phillips, we found Fred Smith’s Wisconsin Concrete Park. Smith was a logger and tavern owner who in 1948 began constructing sculptures of concrete and broken Rhinelander “Shorty Export” beer bottles. The figures possess an unexpected gravity. Soldiers, farmers, Native Americans, deer and horses, all silent sentinels of a vanished pioneer life, stared out of stiff stone faces, waiting to be remembered.

Liz Taylor slept here

Minocqua is called “The Island City.” It is, indeed, surrounded by lakes. My uncle’s house faced Kawaguesaga Lake. We took his boat to town; the lake was a more direct route than the roads. “I’ve been in more boats than cars on this trip,” observed my son.

The miniature downtown is a piece of picture-perfect Americana. As a child, a vacationing Elizabeth Taylor had walked these streets. A wall mural advertised the wonderfully named Min-Aqua Bats, one of the oldest amateur water-ski acts in the country.

Minocqua began as a logging town, but soon gave itself over to tourism. It holds surprises, too. Bosacki’s Boat House contains a beautifully well preserved 1903 Brunswick oak bar. The circa-1957 Island Cafe serves unexpectedly excellent biscuits covered with sausage gravy. The Shade Tree, a new bookstore, has an inventory befitting a much bigger town.

Taxidermy fills the walls at Big Dick's Buckhorn Inn in Spooner, Wis.

Leaving Minocqua, we made a brief stop at the Rhinelander visitor center. Outside is a large statue of the mythical Hodag, a sort of frog-faced dinosaur. It’s Rhinelander’s saber-toothed version of Babe the Blue Ox. A Muffler Man could whip the Hodag, I thought.

Goats on the roof

Swinging around Green Bay, we headed northeast up the Door County peninsula. My father asked to stop at Renard’s Cheese outside Sturgeon Bay for cheese curds.

Lunch was at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant, which is so famous for the goats on its grass roof that it will sue any restaurant that pulls a similar stunt. I had the can’t-lose combo of Swedish pancakes and Swedish meatballs.

Dinner was a fish boil, a Door County tradition wherein a mess of fish, onions and potatoes are dumped in an outdoor cauldron. Pelletier’s in Fish Creek does a dozen a night. Kerosene; fireball; boil-over. Dinner and a hundred Instagram posts were served.

My girlfriend, new to Wisconsin, liked the whole road trip. For my father, it was all part of his Wisconsin DNA already. As to my son, he remained skeptical. Roof goats, Min-Aqua Bats, Hodags, supper clubs, island cities, concrete parks — what did it all add up to? The charms of modest amusement; the quiet eccentricity of small-town life; local traditions; whispers of long-ago frontier hopes, never quite extinguished?

Perhaps it’s something that resonates only as you get older. Or maybe it’s just a matter of showing him the right Muffler Man.