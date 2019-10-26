I didn’t exactly go to Des Moines expecting cornfields, but I didn’t want to miss them, either. One night in the capital city this summer, I drove 30 minutes to the northeast and joined a weekly bike ride in the town of Maxwell. Our small group pedaled along quiet farm roads, past corn and soybean fields and over idyllic rolling hills, just as I had pictured. A small plane buzzed overhead, playfully looping and rolling, and I slowed to see grazing cows and a small cemetery. We finished our ride as the fiery sun set. Only then was I ready for the big city.

Des Moines, or DSM to locals, is a laid-back, easily navigable city with an impressive network of bike trails, one of the most beautiful and interesting capitol buildings and an emerging food and cocktail scene. Locals I met were kind and welcoming, and proud to host the country’s first caucuses during election season. Next year, the city will unveil the largest skate park in the country and host its first Ironman competition. It also plans to create a whitewater destination on the river with a surfing simulator for extreme paddlers.

Des Moines is on the move. Go now, while it still enjoys the charms and convenience of a small town.

Where to go

The colder the winter in a city, the more joyful the summer market-goers. In Des Moines, folks are downright gleeful about the Downtown Farmers Market, which attracts 25,000 to 40,000 people each weekend through October with 300 vendors, live music, street performers and a bike valet. The Saturday market sells plenty of Iowa sweet corn, local jam and hot sauce. But the scene itself is the biggest draw. Go for people-watching, and eat your way through the market (pupusas, juices) or hit a nearby brunch spot.

A bowl of steamed buns at Harbinger, an anti-meat-and-potatoes restaurant in Des Moines.

If you’re fired up for the 2020 Olympics, preview the competition at the Drake Relays. Track and field is to Iowa what college football is to the South, and nowhere are the contests more exciting than around the blue oval at Drake Stadium. Next April, Drake will host the 111th annual relays, one of the country’s most celebrated high school, college and elite track and field events. It’s a weeklong celebration, including pole vaulting in an office building and one of the nation’s largest one-mile road races.

Driving into town with the majestic five-domed Iowa State Capitol on the horizon, I thought I was approaching a kingdom. Come to find out, this kingdom is magical, with free parking and free temporary tattoos. On a tour, I learned that the ornate building was completed in 1886. The gold leaf on the dome, the guide told us, is as thin as ash. The highlight was a marble-walled, five-level law library with spiral staircases and a spectacular view of downtown. The secretary of state often invites visitors into his office to see his model car collection and the Iowa Constitution.

“You might hear people say, ‘Des Moines punches above its weight,’ ” a local told me. “The Des Moines Art Center is a big example of how.” Its permanent collection includes masterpieces by Francis Bacon, Alberto Giacometti, Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol. Stop at the restaurant, Tangerine, and the museum’s fantastic 4-acre sculpture garden park. Admission is free.

Where to eat and drink

The avocado toast craze has hit Des Moines, and at St. Kilda, locals are all in. The small cafe offers breakfast, lunch, coffee and cocktails with full table service. It looks a little Brooklyn, and tastes a little Aussie, with fresh, colorful and creatively blended ingredients. The avo toast rocks charred corn and tomato salsa, the salmon and eggs come with roasted zucchini, and the stone fruit and fresh burrata salad is as good as summer gets. Top it off with a blueberry coconut smoothie or take it up a notch with a raspberry mimosa.

I loved Hello, Marjorie even before I learned it was named after one of the owner’s grandmothers. My own 99-year-old Grandma Marjorie would feel right at home amid the bar’s midcentury-mod furniture. The cocktail menu includes the Editor’s Note, a riff on an Old-Fashioned, and the Dinner Party, a tequila drink with mascarpone cream cheese. Get a selfie by the giant neon Jack Kerouac quote, “The prettiest girls in the world live in Des Moines.” For other themed watering holes, try El Bait Shop, with hundreds of craft beers on tap; Iowa Tap Room, which specializes in Iowa beers; and High Life Lounge, a doppelgänger of your ’60s rec room, where patrons inexplicably enjoy Spam and egg sandwiches with Miller High Life and Schlitz.

“Locals’ palates are getting more adventurous,” said Joe Tripp, co-owner and chef at Harbinger. The popular dinner and brunch spot is the anti-meat-and-potatoes restaurant, focusing on Southeast Asian flavors and vegetable-based small plates like steamed buns, locally grown shiitake mushroom tempura, buckwheat, kale and popped groats tarts and Hakurei turnips with local chevre. Tripp, a four-time James Beard Award nominee, preserves massive amounts of produce so winter diners can enjoy treats like fermented ramps and strawberry relish. Nearby: Cheese Bar, dive bar Greenwood Lounge and Eatery A, the city’s best happy hour.

If you love greasy spoon diners, politics and servers who call you “Sweetie,” Waveland Cafe will make your ticker tick just a little faster. I sat at the bar with a bowl of oatmeal and savored the squeak of the swinging doors to the kitchen. A childlike painting on the window reads, “Eggsellent as Always,” and the diner next to me attacked an omelet that draped over the sides of his plate. Owner David Stone likes to reminisce about when CNN and Tom Brokaw hosted shows from the diner during primary season and pointed out signatures on the wall — Ron Paul, Joe Biden and John Edwards.

Where to stay

Going first class was never so affordable. Des Lux Hotel, a boutique property in a century-old building, is a local favorite because of the martinis and a guest favorite because, well, who doesn’t like a little class? Along with a grand piano and a wall of mismatched mirrors, the common area features a gorgeous lounge with blue velvet bar chairs and a repurposed stained glass communal table. In the lobby bathrooms, you’ll find gold swan faucet handles and gold peacock wallpaper. Amenities include a sauna, steam room and hot tub, and 51 uniquely decorated rooms. Complimentary made-to-order breakfast is also available. All this, starting at $189.

Revel Hotel opened this summer in Urbandale, about 15 minutes west of downtown and within walking distance of the Living History Farms, an outdoor museum focusing on Midwestern rural life experiences. The 112-room hotel plays up the farm theme with tasteful modern farm murals, large black-and-white cowboy photos and lobby pillows with pig and horse faces. Revel’s restaurant has a pool table and a full bar with local beers on tap. Rooms start at $174.