Midsummer Night's Dream. Comfortable Sunshine

 Beautiful Summer Stretch Continues
 
After last weeks significant heat spell with heat index values well into the triple digits, this week is going to be gorgeous. Dewpoints will be nearly 20F to 25F cooler than they were on Friday when MSP had its 2nd highest dewpoint ever on record at 81F - Uffda! We will also have copious amounts of sunshine with minimal rain chances. In fact, the next best chance of rain won't arrive until late week. Cheers!
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________
 
"July 1987: Twin Cities Superstorm"
 
"Minnesotans are no strangers to adverse weather conditions. The average January low temperature in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul is just 7° F, and the area gets about 50 inches of snow each year. So summertime is usually a season of respite for these hearty northerners. During the hot summer of 1987, though, more than a few residents of the Twin Cities were likely thinking fondly of winter, pining for a time when a little snow was their biggest worry. On July 23rd and 24th of that year, a record 11 inches of rain fell in some areas over a single eight hour period, resulting in a dramatic flash flood that put much of the area underwater. Damage from the storm was extensive, with thousands of flooded homes and businesses, ruptured storm sewers throughout the two cities, and countless cars stranded and abandoned on streets and highways that were washed out or inundated with floodwater. Known to locals as the “Superstorm,” the flash flood has been voted the eighth most significant weather event in the state of Minnesota during the 20th century in an informal poll conducted by the Minnesota Climatology Working Group."
 
See more from The Farmers Almanac HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
"Lightning Strikes Florida Beach, Leaving 8 Injured: Report"
 
"Record-setting heat in parts of the country fueled ferocious storms, which led to a number of life-threatening lightning strikes — including one at a Florida beach that left eight people injured on Sunday afternoon. The lightning was first spotted at Clearwater beach outside Tampa around 12:42 p.m., ABC News affiliate WFTS reported. A man in his 40s was later struck by a bolt while in the area of local seafood restaurant, Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, Clearwater Fire and Rescue officials told WFTS. The victim is currently in critical condition at Morton Plant Hospital after going in to cardiac arrest on the scene."
 
See more from People HERE:
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Lightning Fatalities
 
According to NOAA, there have been a total of 8 lightning fatalities across the nation so far this year. The most recent was on July 14th in Colorado. Keep in mind that an average of nearly 40 to 50 people die every year from lightning across the US.
 
 ____________________________________________________________________________
 
Tuesday Weather Outlook
 
Tuesday will be another beauty across the state with temps in the low/mid 80s, which will above across for some across the northern half of the state, while folks in the southern half of the state will be below average. The good news is that dewpoints will still be in the comfortable category with readings in the 50s. 
 
_____________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Temps through the rest of the week will still be very comfortable with readings in the 80s. However, as we approach the weekend, we'll get a little bump in head and humidity with temps back in the upper 80s to near 90F.

 ______________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

Weather conditions through midweek look dry and pleasant thanks to a bubble of high pressure sliding through the Upper Midwest. The next best chance of rain doesn't arrive until late week with a better chance of showers and storms arriving late weekend.

 _________________________________________________________________________

Rainfall Potential Next 7 Days

Here's the rainfall potential over the next 7 days, which suggests areas of potentially heavy rain developing late weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned.

 ________________________________________________________________________________
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures moving back in acros the Upper Midwest and the Northeast as we head into the end of the month and early part of August.
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average. 

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tropical Depression THREE

According to NOAA's NHC, Tropical Depression THREE has developed in the Atlantic Basin. This particular storm has developed east of Miami, FL and will likely lift north toward the Carolina Coast through midweek. 
__________________________________________________________________________

Midsummer Night's Dream. Comfortable Sunshine
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

YAWN! Well, I'm happy to report that the Doppler has been put in standby mode for a few days, but I sure am bored. Thanks to a big bubble of high pressure over the Upper Midwest, meteorologists have been spotted twiddling their thumbs looking at weather maps close to home.

This may arguably be the nicest week of summer. No heat or humidity to gripe about and plenty of puffy cumulus clouds to count as they lazily drift by. This is about as nice as it gets in July. Enjoy!

Despite being well above average in the precipitation department, lawns and gardens will likely need a few waterings over the coming days. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until late week, which looks minimal at best.

Weather conditions turn a little more unsettled late weekend as dewpoints begin to creep back into mid/upper 60s. Sure, it'll be sticky, but not as bad as it was last Friday when the heat index peaked at 115 degrees. Uffda.

Welcome to the dog days of summer. I predict that cicadas will soon be buzzing in a backyard near you.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Comfortable sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 81.

TUESDAY NIGHTSlight chance of a t-shower. Winds: WNW 5. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Another beauty. Slightly warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Sunny start. Few PM rumbles up north. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Isolated t-shower possible. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a PM t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Sticky. More unsettled. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 86.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Looking dry. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
July 23rd

1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 23rd

Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1934)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 4F set in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 9.15" set in 1987
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 23rd

Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 1 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 55 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 43 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 23rd at Midnight
0.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, look for the faint constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent Bearer. From the Northern Hemisphere, look southward at nightfall. From the Southern Hemisphere, look more overhead around mid-evening. From all parts of Earth, Ophiuchus crosses the sky westward as Earth spins under the sky, and as evening deepens into late night. Ophiuchus is sometimes called the 13th or forgotten constellation of the zodiac. The sun passes in front of Ophiuchus from about November 30 to December 18. And yet no one ever says they’re born when the sun is in Ophiuchus. That’s because Ophiuchus is a constellation – not a sign – of the zodiac."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in July
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
 _______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,330  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1077. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,655 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Tuesday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Tuesday, which shows much cooler temps across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. This will feel MUCH better than it did late last week and over the weekend. Note that temps in New York and DC will only be in the mid/upper 70s, which will be a nice relief from the triple digit heat index values just a few days ago.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
The front responsible for our recent cool down will continue to sag southeast through the nation. This front will not only bring much cooler and less humid weather to the eastern two-thirds of the nation, but it will also push rain and strong to severe thunderstorm chances south as well. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will start to see more frequent monsoon thunderstorm chances. 
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the East Coast and Gulf Coast with localized areas of flooding. There also appears to be a chance of locally heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region over the next 7 days. Monsoon moisture will also be capable of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest.
 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"One of the biggest climate threats is the most familiar: Rain"
 
"That’s the silver lining many people seemed to cling to in the wake of Hurricane Barry (quickly downgraded to Tropical Storm Barry), which made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The storm had modest wind speeds — 74 miles per hour compared to Katrina’s 174 — but still delivered torrential rain, overtopping levees in several counties as it continued to crawl over parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee at a lazy 9 miles per hour. Though the big, soggy storm underperformed according to most forecasts and moved slower than your average bicyclist, government officials continued to urge residents to be cautious. When we talk about extreme weather — something the vast majority of experts say we should expect more of in the coming years — most people assume the greatest danger will be in the form of something new: record-breaking hurricane winds, off-the-charts heat waves, or regionally shifting conditions. But as Barry proved, one of the most insidious effects of climate change might be something with which most places are already somewhat familiar: rain. The last 12 months have been the wettest in U.S. history. Spring flooding drowned huge swaths of the Midwest this year, wrecking communities and essentially turning farms into inland seas. Floodwaters overwhelmed levees in the nation’s heartland, drenching towns and causing billions of dollars in infrastructure and crop damage. During May, a stormy pattern boosted the national monthly precipitation average to the second-highest level on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The seemingly endless rain proved to be a chaotic maelstrom for farmers: Farmers were able to plant only 58 percent of the corn crop (compared to 90 percent at the same time last year), and soy planting this May was forced behind schedule by over 30 percent."

See more from Grist HERE:


____________________________________________________________________________

"Satellite Images Show Vast Swaths of the Arctic On Fire"

"Vast stretches of Earth’s northern latitudes are on fire right now. Hot weather has engulfed a huge portion of the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland to Siberia. That’s helped create conditions ripe for wildfires, including some truly massive ones burning in remote parts of the region that are being seen by satellites. Pierre Markuse, a satellite imagery processing guru, has documented some of the blazes attacking the forests and peatlands of the Arctic. The imagery reveals the delicate landscapes with braided rivers, towering mountains, and vast swaths of forest, all under a thick blanket of smoke. In Alaska, those images show some of the damage wrought by wildfires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres of land this year. Huge fires have sent smoke streaming cities earlier this month, riding on the back of Anchorage’s first 90 degree day ever recorded. The image below show some of the more remote fires in Alaska as well as the Swan Lake Fire, which was responsible for the smoke swallowing Anchorage in late June and earlier this month."

See more from Earther HERE:


____________________________________________________________________________

"Vast clouds of flying ants deceive weather satellites"

"Huge swarms of flying ants that hit England’s south coast were mistaken by weather satellites in space for clouds of rain. The Met Office’s radar captured what it described as “insect clutter” over the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday morning. They were also spotted in East Sussex and Kent. “It’s all about mating,” insect expert Prof Adam Hart of the University of Gloucestershire said. “The ant colonies in the ground are busy rearing the potential new queens and males. When the weather conditions are right, they go into the air.” The weather in the south of England has triggered what is known as the “nuptial flight” phase of the ant’s reproductive cycle – commonly referred to as a “flying ant day”. But Prof Hart argues that the term is misleading as the mating ritual can last for several weeks throughout July and August, depending on the weather conditions in different parts of the country, ultimately involving billions of ants. The ants typically take to the skies when rainfall is followed by hot, humid weather. The queen emits pheromones as she takes flight, encouraging the males to pursue her. But only the strongest are able to mate with her. As the queen flees their advances, birds swoop in and prey upon them. The chase is intended to ensure that the queen’s offspring are as fit as they can be."

See more from The Gaurdian HERE:


________________________________________________________________________________
"Inverse Daily: The Wild Plan to Save Antarctica With 'Snow Cannons'"
 
"Few things are more outrageous than the plan climate scientists described on Wednesday to replace the rapidly diminishing West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Hello, Inverse Daily fam. While I’m realizing how many questions I had about what happened to ‘90s tween star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, let’s get you caught up on today’s news.  If you’ve been anywhere near a social media feed in the past week, you’ve undoubtedly encountered photos of your acquaintances looking a lot older than usual. They’re the work of FaceApp, an app that applies a strong aging filter to photos to make people look like senior citizen versions of themselves. The effect is powerful — and very unsettling. (Like many users, I discovered I’m just turning into my mom.) There have been concerns that this seemingly free horror show comes at a price — specifically, access to your entire photo library. As innovation fellow Ben Powers writes, however, there’s no reason to be too worried. Innovation editor James Dennin points out that it may actually come with perks. According to some scientists, seeing an aged version of yourself can make you more conscientious in the present."
 
See more from Inverse HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
"People flock to Colorado mountains to avoid heat"
 
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- When record heat scorches the Denver metro area, some people head to the mountains to enjoy some of Mother Nature's air conditioning. On Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park, temperatures were in the 60s Thursday with a windchill that was much cooler. Meanwhile, a high of 99 degrees was recorded at Denver International Airport, tying the record for July 18 set in 1998. "We didn’t really plan on this," said Dan Didrickson, who was playing in the snow with his family. "We didn't have gloves... much less long pants, apparently." There are small patches of snow left at the national park. At pullouts near them, people stopped to take pictures and soak in the cool breeze. "This is nice up here," said Doug Goebl, who was visiting from Ohio. "I’m not a hot weather person."
 
See more from KDVR HERE:
 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Should You Avoid Alcohol in the Heat?"
 
"The hotter it gets, the more refreshing a beverage seems—including an ice-cold beer or a glass of frosé. But you might want to minimize your alcohol consumption during a heatwave, for safety reasons. Alcohol dehydrates you, literally. It stops the release of a natural hormone in your body called anti-diuretic hormone (ADH). Normally, ADH keeps you from peeing out too much water. That means that when you drink a lot, you’ll pee a lot, losing even more water than you’re taking in. That’s not a huge deal if you only have one or two drinks and you make sure to keep hydrated, but the more you drink ,the more dehydrated you’ll get, and the less control you’ll have over your own judgment. So as a safety tip, it’s best to avoid alcohol or keep it to a minimum on very hot days. Dehydration can make it easier to get heat illness, which in extreme cases can be life threatening."
 
See more from LifeHacker HERE:
 

________________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Dry And Pleasant Weather To Start The Work Week!