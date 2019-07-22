__________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Temps through the rest of the week will still be very comfortable with readings in the 80s. However, as we approach the weekend, we'll get a little bump in head and humidity with temps back in the upper 80s to near 90F.
Weather Outlook Ahead
Weather conditions through midweek look dry and pleasant thanks to a bubble of high pressure sliding through the Upper Midwest. The next best chance of rain doesn't arrive until late week with a better chance of showers and storms arriving late weekend.
Rainfall Potential Next 7 Days
Here's the rainfall potential over the next 7 days, which suggests areas of potentially heavy rain developing late weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned.
________________________________________________________________________________
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
Tropical Depression THREE
Midsummer Night's Dream. Comfortable Sunshine
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
YAWN! Well, I'm happy to report that the Doppler has been put in standby mode for a few days, but I sure am bored. Thanks to a big bubble of high pressure over the Upper Midwest, meteorologists have been spotted twiddling their thumbs looking at weather maps close to home.
This may arguably be the nicest week of summer. No heat or humidity to gripe about and plenty of puffy cumulus clouds to count as they lazily drift by. This is about as nice as it gets in July. Enjoy!
Despite being well above average in the precipitation department, lawns and gardens will likely need a few waterings over the coming days. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until late week, which looks minimal at best.
Weather conditions turn a little more unsettled late weekend as dewpoints begin to creep back into mid/upper 60s. Sure, it'll be sticky, but not as bad as it was last Friday when the heat index peaked at 115 degrees. Uffda.
Welcome to the dog days of summer. I predict that cicadas will soon be buzzing in a backyard near you.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Comfortable sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 81.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a t-shower. Winds: WNW 5. Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Another beauty. Slightly warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 83.
THURSDAY: Sunny start. Few PM rumbles up north. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.
FRIDAY: Isolated t-shower possible. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.
SATURDAY: Slight chance of a PM t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.
SUNDAY: Sticky. More unsettled. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 86.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Looking dry. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
July 23rd
1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 23rd
Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1934)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 4F set in 1876)
Record Rainfall: 9.15" set in 1987
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 23rd
Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:50pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 1 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 55 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 43 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for July 23rd at Midnight
0.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, look for the faint constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent Bearer. From the Northern Hemisphere, look southward at nightfall. From the Southern Hemisphere, look more overhead around mid-evening. From all parts of Earth, Ophiuchus crosses the sky westward as Earth spins under the sky, and as evening deepens into late night. Ophiuchus is sometimes called the 13th or forgotten constellation of the zodiac. The sun passes in front of Ophiuchus from about November 30 to December 18. And yet no one ever says they’re born when the sun is in Ophiuchus. That’s because Ophiuchus is a constellation – not a sign – of the zodiac."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
"Satellite Images Show Vast Swaths of the Arctic On Fire"
"Vast stretches of Earth’s northern latitudes are on fire right now. Hot weather has engulfed a huge portion of the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland to Siberia. That’s helped create conditions ripe for wildfires, including some truly massive ones burning in remote parts of the region that are being seen by satellites. Pierre Markuse, a satellite imagery processing guru, has documented some of the blazes attacking the forests and peatlands of the Arctic. The imagery reveals the delicate landscapes with braided rivers, towering mountains, and vast swaths of forest, all under a thick blanket of smoke. In Alaska, those images show some of the damage wrought by wildfires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres of land this year. Huge fires have sent smoke streaming cities earlier this month, riding on the back of Anchorage’s first 90 degree day ever recorded. The image below show some of the more remote fires in Alaska as well as the Swan Lake Fire, which was responsible for the smoke swallowing Anchorage in late June and earlier this month."
____________________________________________________________________________
"Vast clouds of flying ants deceive weather satellites"
"Huge swarms of flying ants that hit England’s south coast were mistaken by weather satellites in space for clouds of rain. The Met Office’s radar captured what it described as “insect clutter” over the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday morning. They were also spotted in East Sussex and Kent. “It’s all about mating,” insect expert Prof Adam Hart of the University of Gloucestershire said. “The ant colonies in the ground are busy rearing the potential new queens and males. When the weather conditions are right, they go into the air.” The weather in the south of England has triggered what is known as the “nuptial flight” phase of the ant’s reproductive cycle – commonly referred to as a “flying ant day”. But Prof Hart argues that the term is misleading as the mating ritual can last for several weeks throughout July and August, depending on the weather conditions in different parts of the country, ultimately involving billions of ants. The ants typically take to the skies when rainfall is followed by hot, humid weather. The queen emits pheromones as she takes flight, encouraging the males to pursue her. But only the strongest are able to mate with her. As the queen flees their advances, birds swoop in and prey upon them. The chase is intended to ensure that the queen’s offspring are as fit as they can be."
See more from The Gaurdian HERE:
________________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________________