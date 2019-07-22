Midsummer Night's Dream. Comfortable Sunshine

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Comfortable sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 81.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a t-shower. Winds: WNW 5. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Another beauty. Slightly warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Sunny start. Few PM rumbles up north. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Isolated t-shower possible. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a PM t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Sticky. More unsettled. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 86.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Looking dry. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 23rd

1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1934)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 4F set in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 9.15" set in 1987

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 23rd

Sunrise: 5:49am

Sunset: 8:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 1 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 55 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 43 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 23rd at Midnight

0.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, look for the faint constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent Bearer. From the Northern Hemisphere, look southward at nightfall. From the Southern Hemisphere, look more overhead around mid-evening. From all parts of Earth, Ophiuchus crosses the sky westward as Earth spins under the sky, and as evening deepens into late night. Ophiuchus is sometimes called the 13th or forgotten constellation of the zodiac. The sun passes in front of Ophiuchus from about November 30 to December 18. And yet no one ever says they’re born when the sun is in Ophiuchus. That’s because Ophiuchus is a constellation – not a sign – of the zodiac."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in July

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,330 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1077. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,655 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Tuesday, which shows much cooler temps across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. This will feel MUCH better than it did late last week and over the weekend. Note that temps in New York and DC will only be in the mid/upper 70s, which will be a nice relief from the triple digit heat index values just a few days ago.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

The front responsible for our recent cool down will continue to sag southeast through the nation. This front will not only bring much cooler and less humid weather to the eastern two-thirds of the nation, but it will also push rain and strong to severe thunderstorm chances south as well. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will start to see more frequent monsoon thunderstorm chances.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the East Coast and Gulf Coast with localized areas of flooding. There also appears to be a chance of locally heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region over the next 7 days. Monsoon moisture will also be capable of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest.

___________________________________________________________________________

"One of the biggest climate threats is the most familiar: Rain"

"That’s the silver lining many people seemed to cling to in the wake of Hurricane Barry (quickly downgraded to Tropical Storm Barry), which made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The storm had modest wind speeds — 74 miles per hour compared to Katrina’s 174 — but still delivered torrential rain, overtopping levees in several counties as it continued to crawl over parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee at a lazy 9 miles per hour. Though the big, soggy storm underperformed according to most forecasts and moved slower than your average bicyclist, government officials continued to urge residents to be cautious. When we talk about extreme weather — something the vast majority of experts say we should expect more of in the coming years — most people assume the greatest danger will be in the form of something new: record-breaking hurricane winds, off-the-charts heat waves, or regionally shifting conditions. But as Barry proved, one of the most insidious effects of climate change might be something with which most places are already somewhat familiar: rain. The last 12 months have been the wettest in U.S. history. Spring flooding drowned huge swaths of the Midwest this year, wrecking communities and essentially turning farms into inland seas. Floodwaters overwhelmed levees in the nation’s heartland, drenching towns and causing billions of dollars in infrastructure and crop damage. During May, a stormy pattern boosted the national monthly precipitation average to the second-highest level on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The seemingly endless rain proved to be a chaotic maelstrom for farmers: Farmers were able to plant only 58 percent of the corn crop (compared to 90 percent at the same time last year), and soy planting this May was forced behind schedule by over 30 percent."

See more from Grist HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "Satellite Images Show Vast Swaths of the Arctic On Fire" "Vast stretches of Earth’s northern latitudes are on fire right now. Hot weather has engulfed a huge portion of the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland to Siberia. That’s helped create conditions ripe for wildfires, including some truly massive ones burning in remote parts of the region that are being seen by satellites. Pierre Markuse, a satellite imagery processing guru, has documented some of the blazes attacking the forests and peatlands of the Arctic. The imagery reveals the delicate landscapes with braided rivers, towering mountains, and vast swaths of forest, all under a thick blanket of smoke. In Alaska, those images show some of the damage wrought by wildfires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres of land this year. Huge fires have sent smoke streaming cities earlier this month, riding on the back of Anchorage’s first 90 degree day ever recorded. The image below show some of the more remote fires in Alaska as well as the Swan Lake Fire, which was responsible for the smoke swallowing Anchorage in late June and earlier this month." See more from Earther HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "Vast clouds of flying ants deceive weather satellites" "Huge swarms of flying ants that hit England’s south coast were mistaken by weather satellites in space for clouds of rain. The Met Office’s radar captured what it described as “insect clutter” over the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday morning. They were also spotted in East Sussex and Kent. “It’s all about mating,” insect expert Prof Adam Hart of the University of Gloucestershire said. “The ant colonies in the ground are busy rearing the potential new queens and males. When the weather conditions are right, they go into the air.” The weather in the south of England has triggered what is known as the “nuptial flight” phase of the ant’s reproductive cycle – commonly referred to as a “flying ant day”. But Prof Hart argues that the term is misleading as the mating ritual can last for several weeks throughout July and August, depending on the weather conditions in different parts of the country, ultimately involving billions of ants. The ants typically take to the skies when rainfall is followed by hot, humid weather. The queen emits pheromones as she takes flight, encouraging the males to pursue her. But only the strongest are able to mate with her. As the queen flees their advances, birds swoop in and prey upon them. The chase is intended to ensure that the queen’s offspring are as fit as they can be." See more from The Gaurdian HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

"Inverse Daily: The Wild Plan to Save Antarctica With 'Snow Cannons'"

"Few things are more outrageous than the plan climate scientists described on Wednesday to replace the rapidly diminishing West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Hello, Inverse Daily fam. While I’m realizing how many questions I had about what happened to ‘90s tween star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, let’s get you caught up on today’s news. If you’ve been anywhere near a social media feed in the past week, you’ve undoubtedly encountered photos of your acquaintances looking a lot older than usual. They’re the work of FaceApp, an app that applies a strong aging filter to photos to make people look like senior citizen versions of themselves. The effect is powerful — and very unsettling. (Like many users, I discovered I’m just turning into my mom.) There have been concerns that this seemingly free horror show comes at a price — specifically, access to your entire photo library. As innovation fellow Ben Powers writes, however, there’s no reason to be too worried. Innovation editor James Dennin points out that it may actually come with perks. According to some scientists, seeing an aged version of yourself can make you more conscientious in the present."



__________________________________________________________________________

"People flock to Colorado mountains to avoid heat"

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- When record heat scorches the Denver metro area, some people head to the mountains to enjoy some of Mother Nature's air conditioning. On Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park, temperatures were in the 60s Thursday with a windchill that was much cooler. Meanwhile, a high of 99 degrees was recorded at Denver International Airport, tying the record for July 18 set in 1998. "We didn’t really plan on this," said Dan Didrickson, who was playing in the snow with his family. "We didn't have gloves... much less long pants, apparently." There are small patches of snow left at the national park. At pullouts near them, people stopped to take pictures and soak in the cool breeze. "This is nice up here," said Doug Goebl, who was visiting from Ohio. "I’m not a hot weather person."



____________________________________________________________________________



"Should You Avoid Alcohol in the Heat?"

"The hotter it gets, the more refreshing a beverage seems—including an ice-cold beer or a glass of frosé. But you might want to minimize your alcohol consumption during a heatwave, for safety reasons. Alcohol dehydrates you, literally. It stops the release of a natural hormone in your body called anti-diuretic hormone (ADH). Normally, ADH keeps you from peeing out too much water. That means that when you drink a lot, you’ll pee a lot, losing even more water than you’re taking in. That’s not a huge deal if you only have one or two drinks and you make sure to keep hydrated, but the more you drink ,the more dehydrated you’ll get, and the less control you’ll have over your own judgment. So as a safety tip, it’s best to avoid alcohol or keep it to a minimum on very hot days. Dehydration can make it easier to get heat illness, which in extreme cases can be life threatening."



________________________________________________________________________________