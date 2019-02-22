A group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company cancel a contract supplying U.S. Army soldiers with HoloLens headsets that could help them spot adversaries on the battlefield.
A letter signed by more than 50 employees Friday says they "refuse to create technology for warfare and oppression."
It asks Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith to cancel a $480 million contract the Army announced in November.
Military bidding documents say the technology enables troops to become more lethal and mobile.
Microsoft's head-mounted HoloLens displays use augmented reality, which means viewers can see virtual imagery superimposed over real-world scenery in front of them.
Microsoft said Friday that it appreciates employee feedback. Nadella is expected to unveil a new generation of HoloLens headsets Sunday at a technology conference in Spain.
