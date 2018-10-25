NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Microsoft Corp., up $5.98 to $108.30
The tech giant gained more revenue from online subscriptions, gaming and LinkedIn.
Tesla Inc., up $26.36 to $314.86
The electric car maker posted its first profit in two years as it ramped up manufacturing of its Model 3 sedan.
WPP PLC, down $12.11 to $57.90
The world's largest advertising company warned about sluggish results for the rest of this year.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $3.52 to $19.27
The chipmaker's sales fell far short of analyst forecasts as the industry's woes continued to increase.
Twitter Inc., up $4.26 to $31.80
The social media company's profit and revenue surpassed estimates on strong video ad sales.
Comcast Corp., up $1.72 to $35.84
The cable company picked up high-speed internet customers, offsetting a decline in video subscribers.
Ford Motor Co., up 81 cents to $8.99
The automaker's third-quarter profit was greater than expected and it maintained its forecasts for the rest of the year.
Equifax Inc., down $17.05 to $98.31
The credit reporting company disclosed weaker sales than analysts expected and its fourth-quarter forecasts also missed estimates.
