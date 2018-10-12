NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Citigroup Inc., up $1.46 to $69.84
The bank's third-quarter profit was higher than analysts had expected.
Starbucks Inc., up $1.59 to $56.45
The coffee chain announced an accelerated repurchase of $5 billion in stock.
Tesla Inc., up $6.55 to $258.78
The electric car maker said customers must order cars by Monday to get the full federal electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500.
Ford Motor Co., down 17 cents to $8.64
Stocks of major automakers extended their downturn amid slowing sales and the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.
General Electric Co., down 40 cents to $12.32
The struggling industrial company delayed its quarterly earnings report after it replaced its CEO last week.
Microsoft Corp., up $3.66 to $109.57
Technology companies jumped Friday after taking steep losses over the previous few days.
Royal Gold Inc., down $1.51 to $77.55
Gold producers slipped as the price of the precious metal headed lower after a big surge on Thursday.
Wabash National Corp., down $3.21 to $13.56
The maker of truck trailers cut its profit forecast after reporting weak shipments and rising costs.
