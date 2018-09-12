NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Altria Group Inc., up $3.96 to $63.43
Cigarette makers rose sharply after the Food and Drug Administration said it is looking at steps to combat "an epidemic" of e-cigarette use by teenagers.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.74 to $73.97
The company and its partner Galapagos said a rheumatoid arthritis drug met its goals in a late-stage study.
Chevron Corp., up 77 cents to $115.79
Energy companies and oil prices continued to rise Wednesday with the price of crude.
Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, up $1.56 to $44.83
The company announced a new stock repurchase plan.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.08 to $70.51
The bank forecast stronger returns and larger savings over the next few years.
Nielsen Holdings PLC, up 34 cents to $26.72
The TV ratings company said it is expanding a strategic review and will consider a sale of the entire company.
Micron Technology Inc., down $1.86 to $41.74
A Goldman Sachs analyst downgraded Micron stock and said a number of chip markets are likely to weaken.
Discovery Communications Inc., up $2.19 to $30.70
More Discovery shows will be available over the streaming service Hulu after the companies announced a new agreement.
