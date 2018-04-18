EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University official is apologizing after emails show her criticizing a Larry Nassar victim who had accused the school's president of trying to pressure the woman to settle a lawsuit.

Carol Viventi, an MSU vice president and lawyer, told the university's governing board that Kaylee Lorincz made "false and inaccurate statements" at last Friday's meeting of trustees.

She told trustees that officials didn't publicly counter Lorincz' statements because they didn't want Nassar's victims to claim the university was "shaming" them. Viventi called Lorincz' account with President John Engler "false news."

In a statement Wednesday, Viventi apologized for adding to the "pain" of Nassar's victims.

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who assaulted females. The Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News obtained emails between Viventi and Michigan State trustees.