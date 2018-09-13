EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University says it's lining up a lawyer for trustee George Perles (PER'-lis), who's accused of covering up a rape allegation against Larry Nassar in 1992, when Perles was the athletic director and football coach.
A lawsuit filed Monday accuses Perles of blocking an investigation of a sexual assault by Nassar on a 17-year-old field hockey player. Perles isn't named as a defendant. But university counsel Robert Young says the school is hiring a lawyer to assist him.
The 84-year-old Perles hasn't commented. Son Pat Perles tells ESPN that the allegation against his father is a "fabrication." He says, "It never happened."
Nassar was a medical student in 1992. He went on to become a sports doctor at the university. He's in prison for child pornography and sexual assault.
