EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has named a former state Supreme Court justice, Robert Young, to be its general counsel as it continues to deal with the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The school's interim president, John Engler, announced Monday that Young will replace Kristine Zayko, who's been serving as acting general counsel.

Young earlier served as lead counsel to coordinate multiple investigations and the response to Title IX lawsuits filed against MSU. Engler says Young helped achieve an "equitable outcome for all" in mediation that led to MSU's $500 million settlement with hundreds of Nassar's victims.

The former sports doctor, who also worked for USA Gymnastics, is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

Young stepped down from the high court in 2017 after 18 years. He was appointed when Engler was Michigan governor.