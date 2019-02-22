It was perfect opportunity for the Gophers to finally pick up that signature win to help them feel comfortable about an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

There’s one thing to know what you need to do, but it’s another to play well enough for 40 minutes to upset one of the top teams in the country.

Not since 2016 had Minnesota beaten a top-10 opponent. Thursday was a case of waiting too long to compete in a 69-60 loss to No. 7 Michigan at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (17-10, 7-9 Big Ten) went from arguably their best offensive performance of the Big Ten season in a 21-point win vs. Indiana last weekend to a season-low 18 points in the first half on just 22 percent shooting.

Needing a buzzer-beater to escape with a 59-57 win in the previous meeting on Jan. 22, the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3) were much more efficient from three-point range this time around. They went 13-for-28 from beyond the arc, compared to 3-for-22 previously.

Jon Teske finished with 11 of his 17 points in the second half. Jordan Poole had a game-high 21 points for the Wolverines, who shot 56 percent from the field and hit eight threes in the second half.

Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) tried to squeeze between Michigan defenders Colin Castleton (11), left, and Charles Matthews.

Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 15 rebounds. Daniel Oturu also had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Gophers had 44 points in the paint, but they were just 1-for-10 from three a game after making a season-best 12 shots from long distance against the Hoosiers.

Minnesota’s leading scorer Amir Coffey, who was 0-for-10 in the first half, finished with just six points on 2-for-15 shooting Thursday.

Coffey didn’t make his first basket until a minute into the second half to make it 28-20. In past games, it only took a couple shots falling for the junior guard to get going, but stringing together any offensive rhythm was non-existent for the entire Minnesota team Thursday.

In the second half, the Wolverines pulled away after Murphy picked up his third foul. A 22-9 run was capped by a three-pointer by Isaiah Livers for a 50-29 Michigan lead.

The Barn crowd came to life for the first time when the Gophers used a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to 53-40 after a Gabe Kalscheur three-pointer and transition dunk from Dupree McBrayer.

After getting it to an 11-point margin with 4:43 left, Teske crushed any comeback hopes with back-to-back three-pointers for a 64-47 advantage a minute later.

In his six seasons at Minnesota, Pitino is 2-11 vs. top-10 teams, but the Gophers desperately need more quality wins to secure their first NCAA bid since 2017.

Their best win was a road victory against Wisconsin on Jan. 3, but they dropped to 1-7 in “Quadrant 1 games,” the most important games in determining an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

After consecutive road games at Rutgers on Sunday and at Northwestern next week, Minnesota’s final home game will be vs. No. 15 Purdue.