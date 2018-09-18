ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan officials have criticized a professor's decision not to recommend a student for a study program in Israel.
The school said in a statement Tuesday it opposes boycotts of Israeli higher education institutions. It adds "injecting personal politics" in decisions related to supporting students "is counter to our values."
Professor John Cheney-Lippold initially said he couldn't write a recommendation letter for junior Abigail Ingber because of an academic boycott against Israel. He later told The Michigan Daily the boycott stance is "personal" and says he's not anti-Semitic.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Ingber.
Some have called for boycotts over Israel's treatment of Palestinians. Supporters say the boycotts are a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. Israel says it aims to delegitimize the Jewish state.
