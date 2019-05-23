Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.

The former member of the Fab Five agreed to a five-year deal, which will pay him $2 million in his first year, on Wednesday to lead the Wolverines.

"As a 'Michigan Man' I know the place our program has in college basketball and I embrace the chance to build onto that history and lead us to championships both in the Big Ten and national level," Howard said. "We will continue to develop young men on the court, in the classroom and in the community that our fan base will continue to be proud of."

He replaces John Beilein, the Wolverines' most successful coach ever, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers after 12 years at Michigan.

Howard has never been a head coach, and he's never coached in college, instead serving as an assistant coach the past seven seasons with the Miami Heat in the NBA.

"We have found someone with high integrity, great character and a coach who has unbelievable knowledge of the game of basketball," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "Juwan has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, a wonderful communicator and a developer of talent."

NFL

New PI rules to be reviewed

NFL owners gave the competition committee the go-ahead to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference.

The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach's challenge.

Owners also voted to hold the NFL draft in Cleveland in 2021, the 75th anniversary of the Browns, and in Kansas City in 2023. The league said it delayed choosing a site for 2022 because about 20 cities are interested in hosting that year.

... Falcons defensive end Steven Means, who was a part-time starter last year, will miss the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles' tendon injury.

auto racing

Stewart leads class

Tony Stewart headlines a Joe Gibbs Racing trio that has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside car owner Joe Gibbs and former teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson were also voted in.

... NASCAR announced the $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp. on Wednesday, an aggressive move to gain control of key racetracks and set itself up for sweeping changes that could include altering, and possibly trimming, its racing schedule.

soccer

Cup expansion scrapped

FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding to stick with 32 countries because of the political and logistical complexities of using another Persian Gulf nation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hopes of expanding the Middle East's first World Cup in the region were stymied by the regional diplomatic crisis and the governing body's demands on host nations to adhere to its human and labor rights requirements. That means the World Cup will not be expanded until 2026, with FIFA already having approved a format with 48 teams for that tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

AROUND THE HORN

Golf: Miranda Wang won the 20th hole of the final match on the course, giving Duke a 3-2 victory over Wake Forest for its seventh NCAA women's golf title.

College basketball: Ohio State is adding California's leading scorer, Justin Sueing, to the team. The 6-foot-7 forward, who will have to sit out next season, averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season.

ASSOCIATED PRESS