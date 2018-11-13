PONTIAC, Mich. — A white retired firefighter is expected to be sentenced for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home for directions.
Jeffrey Zeigler is due Tuesday morning in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac. A jury convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.
Fourteen-year-old Brennan Walker told police he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler's door in Rochester Hills after getting lost while walking. The teen says he ran after seeing a man inside the house grab a gun.
The 53-year-old Zeigler has said he woke up to his wife's screams and that she believed someone was trying to break into their home.
Home security video showed Zeigler firing a shotgun toward Brennan, who was not struck.
