COLON, Mich. — Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service.
WWMT-TV reports Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service "Amish Uber," but he's not affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. A sign on the side of his buggy reads "Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5," and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon.
With no app, would-be customers have to literally hail the buggy for a ride.
Hochstedler says he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly — "a people's horse."
